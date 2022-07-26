Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now

Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.

While the first-generation Apple iPad Mini understandably pales in comparison to the devices that you can purchase from today’s tablet deals, it’s still a worthwhile purchase as a budget device that can handle basic tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. The 2012 iPad Mini features a 7.9-inch screen, Apple’s Lightning charging connector that’s seen in the brand’s more recent devices, and 16GB of internal storage. The tablet also comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera, which take decent photos and selfies and are good enough for initiating FaceTime calls and joining online meetings.

There’s no need to be concerned that you’ll be buying a refurbished device because the first-generation iPad Mini comes with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which will let you request a replacement or apply for a refund within 90 days from receiving the tablet if it doesn’t work as expected. Amazon promises that the iPad Mini will come in “excellent condition” with no visible signs of cosmetic damage on the screen and body when viewed from 12 inches away, and that the battery will have at least 80% of its original capacity of up to 10 hours on a single charge. The accessories that you’ll get may not be original, but they will be compatible with the tablet.

You can get the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini from Amazon’s Apple deals for a very affordable $82, after a $38 discount further reduced its price from $120. We’re not sure how much stock Amazon has left of this tablet, and how long the bargain will last, which means you should take advantage of the offer as soon as you can if you want to get the 2012 Apple iPad Mini for this special price.

Editors' Recommendations