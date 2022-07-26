 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The first-generation Apple iPad Mini, viewed from the front and back.

Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.

While the first-generation Apple iPad Mini understandably pales in comparison to the devices that you can purchase from today’s tablet deals, it’s still a worthwhile purchase as a budget device that can handle basic tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. The 2012 iPad Mini features a 7.9-inch screen, Apple’s Lightning charging connector that’s seen in the brand’s more recent devices, and 16GB of internal storage. The tablet also comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera, which take decent photos and selfies and are good enough for initiating FaceTime calls and joining online meetings.

There’s no need to be concerned that you’ll be buying a refurbished device because the first-generation iPad Mini comes with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, which will let you request a replacement or apply for a refund within 90 days from receiving the tablet if it doesn’t work as expected. Amazon promises that the iPad Mini will come in “excellent condition” with no visible signs of cosmetic damage on the screen and body when viewed from 12 inches away, and that the battery will have at least 80% of its original capacity of up to 10 hours on a single charge. The accessories that you’ll get may not be original, but they will be compatible with the tablet.

You can get the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini from Amazon’s Apple deals for a very affordable $82, after a $38 discount further reduced its price from $120. We’re not sure how much stock Amazon has left of this tablet, and how long the bargain will last, which means you should take advantage of the offer as soon as you can if you want to get the 2012 Apple iPad Mini for this special price.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today

Dell XPS 13 2022 with open view and beautiful onscreen visuals.

The Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 7 are both ON SALE today

A woman sits at a desk while video chatting using a Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

Before Your Eyes devs explain why Netflix works as a gaming platform

The Ferryman points to a blink symbol in Before Your Eyes.

Pearl, the prequel to Ti West’s X, receives first trailer

pearl x prequel trailer mia goth in poster

Nvidia may be readying the most powerful GPU we’ve ever seen

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition on a pink background.

Fortnite is getting a new skin … and his name is John Cena

John Cena in Fortnite.

PlayStation VR2 will include see-through view and broadcasting options

Playstation VR2 hjeadset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

UFC PPV: How much is Pena vs. Nunes 2?

Amanda Nunes, UFC champion

How to check your fps (frames per second) in games on PC

Colt shoots an enemy off their feet in Deathloop.

ESO mount guide: How to unlock, summon, and improve a mount

ESO players exploring High Isle.

Instagram boss says to expect even more video content

Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for August 2022

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.