The latest Apple iPad Mini is at its lowest price on Amazon

Finding deals on the latest Apple iPad Mini can be tricky, even if you know where to look. We even kept skipping on this highly portable iPad on Amazon simply because only the price is shown. This made us believe that there is no discount being offered. A simple price check shows that these iPads are indeed discounted. If you are looking to score the best small tablet for less, head to Amazon now. You can get the new iPad Mini at its best price before the Black Friday and Cyber Week sales.

When it was released, prices of the fifth-generation Apple iPad Mini started at $399. Amazon’s deals let you buy this stellar 8-inch tablet for as low as $384. You can even get another $50 outright discount when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. We do not know how long these discounts will last, so hurry and place your order now.

64GB Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi Tablet — $384 ($399 on Apple)

256GB Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi Tablet — $519 ($549 on Apple)

64GB Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi + Cellular — $509 ($529 on Apple)

256GB Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi + Cellular — $667 ($679 on Apple)

The Apple iPad Mini 5 is an excellent pick if you want a portable device to consume e-books and online videos while on the go. At 7.9 inches and less than a pound in weight, this iOS tablet is easy to carry around. It has a bright retina screen with a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution so you can enjoy your books with sharp text and images. Watching YouTube clips and your favorite Netflix shows on this display should also be exceedingly pleasant. We were only able to notice pixels when viewed from an unnaturally close distance.

Playing the latest games is also possible with the new Apple iPad Mini. At the time of our review, we were able to play games like Alto’s Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion, Marvel Strike Force, and Inside without any signs of stutter. This strong performance extends to the use of the day-to-day use of the iOS, which felt buttery smooth.

Aside from entertainment consumption, the latest Apple iPad Mini can also handle some light work. This iPad packs an A12 Bionic processor that is powerful enough to run apps like Adobe Lightroom. This chip also allows the iPad Mini to perform well when multitasking, which can be enhanced by updating to the new iPadOS. Also, this iPad can be paired with the Apple Pencil. This allows for easy sketching and note-taking without having to set the iPad down on a flat surface. And when you need a more traditional typing setup, you can pair this iOS tablet with a third-party Bluetooth keyboard.

The respectable power in the Apple iPad Mini is complemented by its decent battery life. We used it in intermittent periods for three days before we had to charge it. It should last you for up to 10 hours of constant web browsing and answering notifications. Expect the battery to drop faster when playing games or binge-watching Netflix shows.

If you are looking to save on the Apple iPad Mini today, Amazon is the place to go. The retail giant is dropping most iPad Mini configurations to its best price. We just made it easier for you to know how much you save by comparing the prices. Grab these iPad deals now before stocks run out.

Looking for more savings on the Apple AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple MacBook? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium Apple products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations