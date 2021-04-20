  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 2020 iPad is practically free since they announced the new iPad Pro

By

There’s huge news from Apple today: At the company’s Spring Loaded event (virtual this year), it announced amazing new tech, like the Apple Card, the Apple AirTag, the Apple TV 4K, and the new iPad Pro. With the last announcement comes huge discounts on older iPads, as found in these iPad deals. For example, right now at Amazon, you can get an 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for only $800. That’s a massive drop — $99 off — from its original price of $899. We never see Apple products, never mind iPads, discounted by this much, so don’t miss your chance to take advantage.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is near the top of the pile of all tablets on the market. While it’s a tad smaller than Apple’s champion 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’re still blessed with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, not to mention 600 nits of brightness. It’s essentially the exact same tablet, with just 20% less screen. You have the same adaptability for Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil, and this iPad can just as easily sub in for your laptop or even replace it.

Let’s talk cameras. The Pro camera system gives you both wide and ultrawide cameras (12 megapixels and 10 megapixels, respectively) facing out, which can be used for scanning documents. With so much of the workday now taking place over videoconferencing services like Zoom, a top-notch camera is an absolute must. And the front-facing 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera works fantastically well on calls, especially when harnessing all the power that this tablet offers.

Under the hood we have the A12Z Bionic chip, which makes the iPad Pro faster than many laptops you’ll find on the market. Add a keyboard, and you have a workstation that can handle any task, including video editing. Add a Magic Pen, and you have one of the most effective creative platforms you can imagine. Make notes, sketch, draw, create — the world is your oyster, especially with hardware that can handle the largest apps, like giant design programs.

And there’s more: This iPad Pro has Face ID for the most secure access to your iPad. There’s also four audio speakers and five studio-quality microphones, so not only your calls but also all your content will be enjoyed with the highest audio quality. You’ll have a full 10 hours of battery life, and there’s a USB-C connection for fast charging and dynamic connections.

Great for work, play, watching, and gaming — if there’s a better tablet out there, we can’t find it.

With the announcement of the new iPad for 2021, there’s never been a better time to scoop up the 2020 iPad at a discount.  Right now, at Amazon, the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro is $99 off.  It’s only $800, down from its regular price of $899.  This is an amazing deal — don’t miss out!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Apple deals in the wake of the Apple spring event 2021

apple imac 5k 27 inch review 2020 06

Not seeing a new iPad Mini is no big surprise

iPad Mini 5

Apple’s new iPad Pros boast MacBook-level M1 chip, XDR display, and 5G

apple ipad pro 2021 news hero

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best cheap AirPods deals for April 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for April 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Best cheap projector deals for April 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

This is the best AirPods Pro deal we’ve seen in a long time

apple airpods pro deal amazon february 2021

The best Walmart TV deals for April 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best cheap QLED TV deals for April 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best cheap OLED TV deals for April 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best cheap 4K TV deals for April 2021

Vizio OLED TV

You won’t believe how cheap Dell refurbished computers are this weekend

refurbished dell computers deal april 2021 optiflex 7050 ffs