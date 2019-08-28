If you are waiting for a shopping event to save on a late-model iPhone, the closest you can look forward to is Labor Day 2019. But you can upgrade even before September 2 with this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone X. This iPhone deal lets you get Apple’s revolutionary smartphone now at $100 below its retail price.

Previously $750, this renewed Apple iPhone X with 64GB of storage is now down to $650 on Amazon. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and place your order now before stock runs out. While you are at it, browse these iPhone deals that might have cheaper alternatives than the iPhone X.

The iPhone X is the first Apple smartphone that adapts the bezel-less design that is the trend in today’s popular smartphones. It features an incredible edge-to-edge OLED touchscreen that provides users with an immersive all-screen experience. This innovative industrial aesthetic sets the iPhone X apart from the iPhone 8, which has a more traditional iPhone look even though both models were launched side by side.

Enjoy a stunning picture with every movie, TV show, or game played on the Apple iPhone X. Its 5.8-inch display features a 2,436 x 1,125-pixel resolution that makes colors vibrant and blacks pitch-dark. Reading in direct sunlight is also easy thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology. This feature detects the lighting conditions and automatically adjusts the screen’s tint to make it more readable.

With the elimination of its bezels comes the disappearance of the home button. Instead of the Touch ID, the Apple iPhone X is unlocked using the new Face ID. Navigating the iOS is also replaced with gestures.

Instead of $750, you only pay $650 when you buy a renewed 64GB Apple iPhone X. That is a cool $100 savings on a feature-packed Apple smartphone. Place your order now while stock is on hand. You will receive a device that is tested and inspected by an Amazon-qualified supplier to work like new. It also comes with a 90-day guarantee for your peace of mind.

Looking to save on the Apple iPad, Apple MacBook, and other Apple products? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech items.

