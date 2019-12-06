Need a cheap smartphone? Apple iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10e under $500

If you’ve been hunting for all the best smartphone discounts this holiday shopping season, look no further. Amazon is discounting the iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10e refurbished models to just under $500. At its launch, the price for the iPhone XR was about $700, with the recent iPhone 11 drop, it has been lowered to $600, and Amazon has the refurbished (practically new) model for as low as $491. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series launched this February with the price for the S10e (the smaller version) at $750, but Amazon is offering it for as low as $417.

It’s no surprise that iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones are the most sought-after gadgets this time of year. While refurbished models might not seem like the first go-to option they make for great savings on top-selling electronics if you know how to buy refurbished. And iPhone deals don’t come by easily so hurry because stock on these smartphones is quickly running out.

iPhone XR — $491

In our iPhone XR hands-on review last year we were impressed with the smartphone, featuring a beautiful display and build quality that Apple is well-known for such as its excellent camera and long-lasting battery life (11.5 hours when fully charged). It’s an easy choice for anybody who wants the Apple iPhone experience without the flagship iPhone price. In short: The iPhone XR is pretty much the complete package with a budget-friendly price tag. While iPhones seem to keep getting more expensive every year, this relatively new iPhone XR stands at a reasonable price.

When testing the iPhone XR side by side with the other latest iPhone models, the two smartphones came to a very close tie. Essentially, when comparing the models: iPhone 11 versus iPhone XR and iPhone XS verus iPhone XS Max versus iPhone XR, the more recent models had the best qualities, if you’re looking for an iPhone that’s cheaper but has all the key features, excellent Portrait Mode, then the XR is the best choice.

Samsung Galaxy S10e — $417

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is a more pocket- and wallet-friendly alternative to the standard S10. The S10e has great performance, superb build quality, and a modern display. When comparing the S10e versus the S10 versus the S10 Plus, we found that if you’re not too concerned about storage, 8GB is enough for most people, then you should save yourself the money with the S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e at Amazon

Looking for more great smartphone deals, iPhone XR cases, Samsung Galaxy S10e cases or accessories?

