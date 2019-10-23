Amazon slashes up to $510 on these refurbished iPhones XR and XS smartphones

Ever since its launch last month, people are dying to get their hands on the latest iPhone 11. Well, there’s one important catch: It currently costs a small fortune. It may be the latest and the best iPhone that you can own, but honestly, you’re better off getting one of the older models instead. Aside from the improved camera system and faster processor, there haven’t been many significant changes on Apple’s flagship phone. Plus, the previous A12 Bionic chip was already impressively quick. Right now, you can score a refurbished iPhone XR and XS on Amazon at a staggering discount. And if you’re wondering why we’re recommending renewed iPhones, don’t worry. Amazon guarantees that all units have been thoroughly tested and inspected by Amazon-qualified suppliers to work and look like new. They’re also backed by a 90-day guarantee for your peace of mind. Just be aware though that the box and accessories the phones come with are generic, and no headphones are included in the purchase.

IPHONE XR 64GB – $560

We named the iPhone XR the best iPhone of 2018 for a lot of reasons. Although the iPhone XS and XS Max have more gorgeous screens and exceptional cameras, the XR is more affordable and possesses the best features from the flagships. Its 6.1-inch LCD screen is big, bright, and colorful. In comparison, the OLED screen of the iPhone XS and XS Max offer better contrasts and deeper blacks, but this is hardly a detriment. Although the units offered in this deal only come in black, the iPhone XR comes in a variety of brilliant colors, including red, blue, yellow, and coral, aside from the usual black and white. The paint finish also conceals any fingerprints that gather on the glass back.

This iPhone is powered by the same powerful chip inside its pricier siblings, the A12 Bionic. This chip offers the fluidity, speed, and responsiveness expected of an Apple smartphone. There’s no home button, so you will need to get used to the gesture navigation system, which is among the best available on a smartphone.

The iPhone XR has a single 12-megapixel lens camera on the back. It features f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. It can shoot 4K 60 frames-per-second videos and record stereo sound, packs Smart HDR, and for the first time, you can use Portrait Mode without the need for the secondary lens.

When it comes to battery life, the iPhone XR can last for a very long time. When fully charged, it can be used for up to 11.5 hours, even when you’re continuously browsing the internet. The phone’s dual speakers deliver excellent audio quality that is crystal clear and loud enough to not need a speaker when getting directions when driving.

You can get a renewed iPhone XR on Amazon for a huge $190 off its usual retail price of $750. Get a fully unlocked unit with 64GB of internal memory for $560. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, cutting the price to an even lower $510.

IPHONE XS 256GB – $790

The XR may have won the title of the best iPhone of 2018, but the XS is our personal favorite. For starters, we think its smaller size is perfect. We appreciate a phone that isn’t unwieldy in the hands. It also looks exquisite, with an elegantly minimalist design and a stunning 5.8-inch OLED screen that’s colorful without looking oversaturated and with blacks that are so deep you’ll barely notice the notch up top if you have a dark wallpaper. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, making this phone incredible for watching ultra-high-definition Netflix or YouTube content. Nicely rounding it out is the new and improved stereo speaker that easily fills a room with sound.

This phone is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, an upgrade to the A11 Bionic, which was already blazingly fast. It houses 6.9 billion transistors, has a so-called Neural Engine that intuitively learns tasks, and a total of six cores that can run five trillion operations per second. You may not understand any of these, but the bottom line is the iPhone XS is incredibly fast.

On a surface level, there are no apparent improvements in the dual-camera system but take a closer look at the photos and there’s a big difference. The bane of an iPhone has always been low-light photographic conditions, but now thanks to a new feature called Smart HDR, pictures taken at night are no longer grainy and appear very natural. Those taken in daylight are even more remarkable with accurate colors and a terrific amount of detail. Finally, this phone was able to last 11.5 hours with continuous internet browsing and HD video streaming. With lighter usage, this phone can easily last an entire day.

An iPhone XS with 256GB of internal memory normally costs a hefty $1,300 but you can get a refurbished unit on Amazon for a whopping $510 less. Get one for $790 and what’s more, you can score an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price further down to $740.

The iPhone XR and XS are both great devices. If you prefer a smaller phone with plenty of memory, get the XS. But if you want larger screen real estate for watching movies at a more budget-friendly price, choose the XR.

Click here for our best smartphones of 2019. And visit our curated deals page for more exciting tech discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations