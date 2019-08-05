Share

The two main features we look for in a laptop are its portability and what it enables us to do. Though there may be a ton of options in the market from brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, and so on, some of us can’t seem to shrug off the want for whatever Apple has to offer. If you’re itching to get your hands on an 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air (<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">MD711LL/A)</span>, but currently have a limited budget, Amazon is offering a 61% discount on a renewed version. Originally priced at $1,000, you can take this sleek laptop home for just $389, saving you $611. And if you’re looking for the latest deal on a MacBook, the 2019 MacBook Pro is currently $99 off. With upcoming rumors on the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, there are plenty of deals going on right now.

While most people would prefer to purchase a new laptop over one that is renewed, Amazon Renewed guarantees that all their products have undergone tests and are certified by suppliers to make them look and feel good as new. Should it not work out as well as you hoped, you can opt to get either a replacement or refund from Amazon Renewed within a 90-day period.

One of the reasons why people flock over to Apple is its sleek and powerful design, as well as its sturdy build quality. This MacBook Air flaunts an 11.6-inch LED-backlit display with a screen resolution of 1,366 x 768. At 3.31 pounds, it is lightweight and slim enough to simply slide in your bag and join you on your travels.

Powered by MacOS X and featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, this MacBook Air is well-equipped to perform everyday tasks. Macs, in general, aren’t geared for gaming, but you should be able to do some light gaming as long as you don’t expect stellar graphics. Video editing is also possible, but you may want to back it up via USB instead of having it take a toll on your 128GB of flash storage.

Stay connected with ease, as its 720p webcam, along with the MacBook Air’s stereo speakers, lets you FaceTime with your loved ones. Unlike the latest iPhones, you can still enjoy its 3.5mm headphone jack.

With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus a battery life of about 9 hours, this 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air (<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">MD711LL/A)</span> is a dependable laptop you can bank on. Get it for $611 less through Amazon Renewed while stocks last. You may also qualify to knock another $50 off the sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Stay within Apple’s ecosystem with the best MacBook deals or opt for MacBook alternatives that prove to be just as good. You can also get awesome laptop bargains and more through our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.