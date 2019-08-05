Deals

Need an affordable Mac laptop? Amazon deal cuts $611 off this Apple MacBook Air

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
apple macbook air md711lla amazon renewed

The two main features we look for in a laptop are its portability and what it enables us to do. Though there may be a ton of options in the market from brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, and so on, some of us can’t seem to shrug off the want for whatever Apple has to offer. If you’re itching to get your hands on an 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air (<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">MD711LL/A)</span>, but currently have a limited budget, Amazon is offering a 61% discount on a renewed version. Originally priced at $1,000, you can take this sleek laptop home for just $389, saving you $611. And if you’re looking for the latest deal on a MacBook, the 2019 MacBook Pro is currently $99 off. With upcoming rumors on the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, there are plenty of deals going on right now.

While most people would prefer to purchase a new laptop over one that is renewed, Amazon Renewed guarantees that all their products have undergone tests and are certified by suppliers to make them look and feel good as new. Should it not work out as well as you hoped, you can opt to get either a replacement or refund from Amazon Renewed within a 90-day period.

One of the reasons why people flock over to Apple is its sleek and powerful design, as well as its sturdy build quality. This MacBook Air flaunts an 11.6-inch LED-backlit display with a screen resolution of 1,366 x 768. At 3.31 pounds, it is lightweight and slim enough to simply slide in your bag and join you on your travels.

Powered by MacOS X and featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, this MacBook Air is well-equipped to perform everyday tasks. Macs, in general, aren’t geared for gaming, but you should be able to do some light gaming as long as you don’t expect stellar graphics. Video editing is also possible, but you may want to back it up via USB instead of having it take a toll on your 128GB of flash storage.

Stay connected with ease, as its 720p webcam, along with the MacBook Air’s stereo speakers, lets you FaceTime with your loved ones. Unlike the latest iPhones, you can still enjoy its 3.5mm headphone jack.

With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus a battery life of about 9 hours, this 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air (<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">MD711LL/A)</span> is a dependable laptop you can bank on. Get it for $611 less through Amazon Renewed while stocks last. You may also qualify to knock another $50 off the sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Stay within Apple’s ecosystem with the best MacBook deals or opt for MacBook alternatives that prove to be just as good. You can also get awesome laptop bargains and more through our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
LG G8 ThinQ
Deals

Here’s your chance to get the LG G8 ThinQ for $210 less on Amazon

See how the LG G8 ThinQ stands up against Samsung's Galaxy S10 and grab the chance to get it for $210 less on Amazon. Usually costing you $850, you can have the new and unlocked smartphone for just $640.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
how does wireless charging work mophie iphone 8 lifestyle press
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 42% off Mophie wireless chargers for Qi-enabled smartphones

Qi technology in smartphones has made fumbling with cords and outlets a thing of the past. Maximize your phone's convenience with a Mophie wireless charger. Get up to 42 percent off if you order from Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ninja ce201 amazon
Deals

Treat yourself to a Ninja programmable coffee maker for 20% less on Amazon

Amazon sure has a sweet spot as it reduces the $100 price tag of the Ninja 12-cup programmable coffee maker by 20%. Leave the bitterness behind and snag this coffee machine while its on sale for $80.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
kitchenaid queen of hearts stand mixer amazon deal
Deals

Get the gorgeous KitchenAid Queen of Hearts stand mixer for $100 less on Amazon

KitchenAid is celebrating 100 years of creating kitchen appliances, particularly stand mixers. To commemorate the event, they’ve created the limited-edition KitchenAid Queen of Hearts 5-quart stand mixer. Get it for $300 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tidylife air fryer
Deals

Eat fried foods minus the guilt with Tidylife’s air fryer, now 22% off on Amazon

Fried foods are tasty, but you have got to be careful because eating too much will eventually take a toll on your body. A good way to lessen your fat intake is by cooking with the Tidylife air fryer. Get one on Amazon for just $86.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
prynt classic photo printer case deal black
Deals

Amazon snaps 40% off this photo printer for your Apple iPhone

Print photos straight from your Apple iPhone with the Prynt Classic photo printer case. This Kickstarter product is on sale in time for back-to-school season. Get it for only $60 from Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 pack with audio doorbell 01
Deals

Amazon offers 25% discount on the Arlo Audio Doorbell for your home

One way to keep your home secure without spending hundreds of dollars is to install the Arlo Audio Doorbell. Normally ringing in at $80, this sleek piece of tech can be on your door for just $60 with Amazon's 25% price cut.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
1More Stylish review
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Quentyn Kennemer
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for August 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ninja chef countertop blender amazon deal ct805
Deals

Amazon whips up a cool 20% discount on this Ninja Chef personal blender

From making healthy breakfast drinks and frozen cocktails to creating savory spreads and scrumptious salad dressings, the Ninja Chef Countertop Blender does it all. Amazon is currently discounting this model, and it's now available for only…
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung gear s2 amazon
Deals

Amazon slaps a sweet 45% price cut on the Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch

Apple may have cornered the smartwatch market, but Samsung isn't ready to accept defeat. Amazon has a deal that brings the price of the Samsung Gear S2 from $250 to just 138.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles