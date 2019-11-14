If you have been holding off on the Apple MacBook Pro until Black Friday, Amazon has a treat for you. The retail giant has dropped the MacBook Pro 13 and 15 down to their best prices ahead of the busiest shopping event of the year. This MacBook sale is followed by Apple’s release of the highly anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro on Wednesday. Grab these sweet Apple deals to save on some of the best laptops you can buy today.

15-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro — up to $450 off

The Apple MacBook Pro 15 is an excellent laptop for creative professionals. It features a spacious 15.4-inch Retina display with a sharp 2,080 x 1,800 resolution. But what makes this screen standout is its color accuracy, making it an ultimate tool for photographers. This stunning display is complemented by industry-leading speakers that can come in handy when editing video while on the go.

Until yesterday, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is the cream of Apple’s laptop crop. But being bumped off by the newer MacBook Pro 16 does not change the fact that the MacBook Pro 15 is a powerful workhorse. This MacBook do just about anything you need a laptop to do. It also means you now have an option to buy a premium, full-sized MacBook at a more affordable price.

Getting the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro can be worth the investment even if it has been replaced by the newer 16-inch model. This capable laptop packs premium components and has a durable build. You can expect it to run for years with gentle use.

With Amazon’s discount, the usually $2,799 Apple MacBook Pro 15 with Intel Core i9 processor and 512GB SSD is down to its best price of $2,349. You can also get the Intel Core i7 model with 256GB SSD for $1,999 instead of its usual $2,399. These price cuts drop both variants of the MacBook Pro 15 to their best price yet. Hurry and grab these discounted MacBook Pros today before stocks run out.

13-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro — up to $199 off

If you prefer a portable MacBook with enough power for everyday creative tasks, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro may be a better option. Its July 2019 refresh made it much more powerful than its predecessor. This is thanks to the eighth-generation quad-core chip it received for this year’s update. This refresh also brought the Touch Bar to the entry-level MacBook Pro, making it standard to all Pro models.

The MacBook Pro 13 is a real value-for-money option for creative professionals who are in need of a portable workstation. Amazon makes it more appealing by dropping the 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 model with 256GB storage to its best price of $1,300. That is a cool $199 discount on its usual $1,499. You can also pick other configurations and still save. Place your order now to get the new MacBook Pro 13 for less.

