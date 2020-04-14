Cancel Spotify: You can currently sign up for a free Apple Music subscription

Stuck at home and want to be entertained by all your favorite music without paying anything? Right now, Apple is offering a free three-month subscription to Apple Music with no catch or obligation. Home to more than 60 million tracks, you’ll never run out of music to listen to, and you won’t have to worry about being charged for it. Simply cancel the subscription before the billing date, and the three months is entirely free.

Apple Music has been available since 2015 and it’s the best-loved music-streaming service in the United States, surpassing the might of Spotify. That’s thanks to its extensive exclusive content. Beside having many exclusive album deals with big stars, it also offers human-run radio stations so you can enjoy a traditional music station experience with all the benefits that come from streaming online, too.

It can also be controlled through Siri in a smart manner. You’re not restricted to asking for specific tracks here. Instead, Siri knows exactly what you mean if you simply ask it to play the bestselling song of a specific month or year. It’s perfect for concocting music trivia style quizzes with the rest of your household.

Never owned an Apple product before? Don’t worry – you can still use Apple Music. It’s compatible with all the major devices including Windows, Android, and Sonos. Just bear in mind that if you choose to use these devices, you won’t be able to use Siri. You will still have access to millions of tracks, which is where the three-month trial comes in most handy.

After the three months, you can choose to cancel or subscribe for a bit longer. Apple Music offers three different subscription plans. Apple Music Individual is $10 per month for one user, while Apple Music Student is a discounted single-user membership for eligible students. That only costs $5 per month. Alternatively, you can sign up for an Apple Music Family plan which costs $15 per month and provides access for up to six people.

Whatever the plan you go with, this is a great time to dive in to Apple Music with three months entirely free right now.

