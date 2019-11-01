It’s rare to find any Apple hardware in the discount bin, let alone one of its latest products — yet that’s exactly what we’re looking at today. That’s because AT&T has knocked an astounding $89 off the Apple TV 4K, dropping the price of the set-top box from $179 down to only $90 to celebrate the launch of the company’s new Apple TV+ on-demand streaming service.

You don’t have to be an AT&T subscriber to take advantage of the offer, either. Just head over to its online store, add the device to your cart, then breeze through the checkout as a visitor. Not sold? All customers who take advantage of the offer will also receive a year’s free access to Apple TV+, which retails at $5 per month. This brings the total offer value to $150.

Of course, the Apple TV 4K doesn’t only work with Apple TV+. It’s compatible with all the usual streaming suspects, like CBS All Access, HBO Now, Hulu Plus, Netflix, and YouTube. Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies and TV customers are compatible as well, but not natively. Instead, they have to be streamed via a companion iPad, iPhone or Mac using AirPlay.

Other notable features include multi-format HDR (specifically, both Dolby Vision and HDR10), as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Siri integration — the latter of which can be called upon to not only serve up recommendations of content to watch, but also search for specific material across all supported streaming services, using nothing but your voice.

“The Apple TV 4K is a zippy, slick device with Apple’s unique design stamp all over it,” Digital Trends editor Caleb Denison wrote in our comprehensive review. “Those deeply embedded in the Apple universe will be tickled with the way the streaming set-top box integrates with other Apple devices, as well as with Siri integration that offers convenient search and voice controls.”

Our main qualm with the Apple TV 4K is that it’s a tad too expensive to recommend at the usual $179 seeing as there’s hardware out there that delivers a similar experience for a fraction of the price. However, at just $90, it’s an absolute must-have. After all, the basic Apple TV HD that’s identical in all aspects other than for support for 4K Ultra HD costs a staggering $149.

It’s a no-brainer.

