Don’t miss these (rare) deals on the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Since we’re stuck indoors due to you-know-what, now’s your chance to catch up on the latest shows and movies. If you are a bonafide Apple fan there’s no better streaming device to get than an Apple TV streaming box. There are two devices to choose from: Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. They’re both on sale right now, with the former going for as low as $144 (down from $149) at B&H Photo Video and the Apple TV 4K for as little as $169 (instead of $179).

So, which one should you choose? Well, if you’ve got a 4K TV already or are planning to buy one in the future, it’s best to go for the Apple TV 4K. While they both have the same super-easy-to-use tvOS operating system, the Apple TV 4K has the upper hand in terms of features — extending further than the fact it can stream in 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), up from the Full HD (1920 x 1080) that the run-of-the-mill Apple TV HD maxes out at.

Both set-top boxes look the same. If you’re familiar with the Apple ecosystem, they resemble Mac Minis. With dimensions of 3.9 by 3.9 inches and a height of 1.4 inches, they’ll fit comfortably into any home entertainment setup. They’re also near-identical when it comes to port selection, except the Apple TV 4K has a USB Type-C port on the back. Both have space for a power cord, ethernet cable, and an HDMI cable (to hook them up to a television, of course).

As we mentioned earlier, the Apple TV 4K is more advanced than the standard Apple TV HD. There are Dolby Vision and HDR10 for drawing more detail from the scene at hand, as well as Dolby Atmos for expanding the soundstage by introducing height channels — allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects, creating a more immersive audio experience. Both have Siri baked in for hands-free voice navigation.

Finally, the Apple TV 4K has an Apple A10X Fusion CPU versus the Apple A8 found on the older model. The A10X features four cores in total and is designed to be over 50% faster than the A8. The speed difference between the two isn’t nearly as significant as it would be on a mobile device like the iPhone or iPad, except when it comes to gaming. If you can’t stand buffer times, you’ll want to get the Apple TV 4K for the extra power.

While you do get the same smart TV interface and content with both set-top boxes, the ability to stream in ultra-high definition, faster processing power, and better audio output makes the Apple TV 4K superior to the Apple TV HD overall. Besides, it only costs a few dollars more. And if you already own a 4K TV, getting the Apple TV 4K is a no-brainer.

