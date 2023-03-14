For those who’ve had an eye on the second-generation Apple Watch SE, now’s the perfect time to make the purchase because its 40mm model is down to its lowest-ever price of $219 on Amazon. That’s $30 in savings on the smartwatch’s original price of $249, but like most Apple Watch deals, we’re not expecting this offer to last long. Take advantage of it now before it disappears, as we don’t know when it will return once it does.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

The Apple Watch SE 2, which was released six months ago, is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best cheap Apple Watch because you’ll get most of the features found in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, but at a fraction of their cost. The Apple Watch SE 2 uses the same S8 chipset as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, and it runs on the latest WatchOS 9 that enables reliable notifications from your paired iPhone and a comprehensive suite of fitness and health-tracking features. It may not have the ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and always-on screen of its more expensive siblings, but if you don’t think you’ll need them, the Apple Watch SE 2 may be the best choice for you.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE looks very similar to the first-generation Apple Watch SE. However, between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, it’s worth going for the newer model because of its more powerful processor, improved accelerometer and gyroscope, and the addition of a crash detection feature that can call emergency services if the wearer doesn’t respond after 10 seconds. The Apple Watch SE 2 will also be supported by WatchOS updates longer, as there’s a two-year gap between its launch and that of its predecessor.

Amazon’s $30 discount for the 40mm model of the second-generation Apple Watch SE is one of the most highly anticipated smartwatch deals, as it makes Apple’s affordable wearable device even cheaper. It’s down to $219 from its sticker price of $249, but if you want to get the Apple Watch SE 2 at its lowest-ever price, you need to hurry with your purchase as there’s a chance that the offer will no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

