The jig is up, there is no doubt that Apple Watches are reigning supreme in the smartwatch market. In terms of cellular connectivity, GPS tracking, speedy interface, and more packed in this sleek wearable, other name brands simply need to up their game to be in the same class. Smartwatches are growing in popularity as they provide the convenience to support your day-to-day life. If it’s the steep price tag sitting in between you and this awesome piece of tech, Amazon has a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings its list price of $280 down to $200. You may also want to try securing an Amazon Rewards Visa Card for the chance to score another $50 off its sale price.

If you happen to be an iOS user, chances are you won’t find a smartwatch that is nearly as compatible to your device like the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 may not be the latest addition to its lineup but rest assured, it has all the features the Apple Watch Series 4 is known for at a more affordable price. Powered with WatchOS 5, the Series 3 has had notable upgrades from its predecessor with a faster Apple S3 processor (which is 70% quicker than the S2’s CPU), a built-in NFC chip for Apple Pay, and more RAM. The Series 4 just ups the ante with a tweak in design, more health features, and some improvements to its display.

Like most smartwatches, devices can be synced via Bluetooth connectivity to enable smartphone notifications, music controls, and activity tracking, all while monitoring your heart rate. Swimmers would be pleased to know that you can have this with you to the pool. With water resistance to depths of up to 50 meters, not even the rain can get in its way.

These watches may be available for anyone who can afford it but there are ways to make it vibe with your personality. Apple has the build quality and aesthetics dialed down but leaves some room for customization with different bands, watch faces, and shortcuts through Siri. Look to your wrist and tell more than the time with the Apple Watch Series 3. Since Apple products don’t come cheap, Amazon’s 28% price cut may be your gateway ticket to snag a premium smartwatch at a steal.

Can’t decide between the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3? Our in-depth review on the Apple Watch Series 3 may help shed some light. Check out our curated deals page for more bargains on smartwatches, tablets, and awesome tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

