Amazon drops the GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 3 to its lowest price

Drake Hawkins
By
amazon apple watch series 3 valentines day sale white

Two years after it was released, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still an excellent option if you are looking to enter the world of wearables. This last-generation iOS smartwatch is not much different from the latest Series 4 while being lighter on the budget. You can even get a GPS and cellular model for only $229 on Amazon. This is the retail giant’s lowest offer for the cellular Apple Watch 3 yet.

This Amazon deal slashes $150 off the 38mm, Silver Apple Watch 3 GPS and cellular smartwatch. That is a huge 40% price cut from its usual $379. You can also get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand. For an even more complete iOS mobile experience, check out some of the most exciting deals on the latest iPhone models.

Conveniently answer phone calls and messages straight from your wrist with the cellular Apple Watch Series 3. It has a built-in eSIM that connects to your network provider and uses your phone number. You can enjoy this feature as an extension to your iPhone if you subscribe to any of the four major U.S. networks.

Thanks to its cellular connectivity, the Apple Watch Series 3 can keep you connected as long as there is network coverage. This allows you to answer calls and messages when running or cycling outdoors without bringing your phone. It also lets you stream your favorite music through Bluetooth, which can definitely help you power through each workout.

Aside from its cellular capability, one of the top reasons for getting the Apple Watch Series 3 is its design. This well-built iOS smartwatch is also a great fashion item. It has a similar look to the previous Apple Watch – which topped luxury watchmakers in terms of sales. We also found that the slick and tactile Apple Watch feels more premium than Android Wear watches, with its lack of a raised body.

Fitness tracking is another strong suit of the Apple Watch Series 3. Its GPS allows you to measure distance covered during various physical activities, including walking, running, cycling, and swimming. Heart rate monitoring is another helpful feature you can use to determine desired training intensity. All this health and lifestyle data are collected in your iPhone’s Activity app where it is laid out in a way that is easy to understand.

Get the cellular Apple Watch Series 3 on Amazon today at only $229. This massive price cut on a premium smartwatch will attract other buyers, so hurry and place your order now before stock runs out.

Check our Labor Day 2019 page to learn more about the last online shopping event this summer. While you are at it, you can also visit our curated deals page for the most exciting discounts on the Apple iPad, Apple MacBook, and other premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

