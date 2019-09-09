Rumors of the Apple Watch Series 5 at Apple’s iPhone September event can mean serious discounts on previous models. And when it comes to quality smartwatches, there’s no better pick than the Apple Watch even if it’s not the latest one in the series. If you’re looking to sport one on your wrist the best deal in the market right now is the Apple Watch Series 3 with Wi-Fi and cellular. If you compared the Series 3 versus the Series 4, it’s not much different from the latest model. Head over to Walmart so you can now score the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with a white sport band for only $229 instead of the usual $379. This Apple Watch Series 3 deal is the best we’ve seen yet.

The Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch comes with a virtual SIM that uses the same number as your phone, which allows all phone-based activity to be replicated on your wrist. This is especially perfect for people who don’t want to worry about carrying a bulky phone while working out or those who can’t be bothered with repeatedly syncing their mobile to the watch.

Connecting your iPhone to the smartwatch via Bluetooth will enable real-time notifications and music playback control. And since its cellular, you can still get updates and even respond to calls, messages, and social media alerts even when you’re away from your phone. Music can also be played directly (even without syncing) through Apple Music subscription or the Radio app.

The Apple Watch Series 3 also acts as a reliable health and fitness tracker. It can monitor heart rate, steps taken, and calories burned and has extensive tracking options for a bunch of activities such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling. Other functions include reminders to move and the Breathe mindfulness feature. All stats are collated in the Activity app on your phone where everything is laid out in a way that is easy to read and understand.

In terms of design, Apple gave the Series a strap band called the “Sport Loop.” It uses a hook-and-eye system to fit a variety of wrist sizes and can be removed if you wish to style things up a bit. Further personalization options are provided through the watch faces, which you can change from time to time to suit your mood or outfit.

Despite being two years old already, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a solid entryway to the world of wearables especially if you’re an iPhone user. Grab the 38mm white cellular variant for $150 less than its $379 standard price tag.

