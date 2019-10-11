

Apple is still selling the Apple Watch Series 3 as the entry-level model, cutting the price on the GPS-only watch down to $199. Already an outstanding deal, Walmart has cut the price even further in a new sale, with both color options of the Aluminum Case with Sport band now only $189.

As far as we can tell, this is a record low price for the Series 3. While it has a smaller screen and slower processor than the Series 4 and Series 5 watches and lacks some fitness features, these aren’t deal-breakers. We strongly recommend the Series 3 for buyers looking for a good mix of functionality and value.

This particular sale is on the 38mm size, which we’d recommend for those with smaller wrists, especially women. Walmart is also selling the 42mm version, but that model is on sale for $229.

Regardless of the watch size, the Series 3 features a dual-core S3 processor that is said to be about 70% faster than the previous generation smartwatch. The Series 3 is waterproof (you can swim with it) and features 8GB of memory to store music, eliminating the need to carry your phone. The addition of GPS in the Series 3 (earlier versions did not include it) improves workout tracking, another key feature.

What doesn’t the Series 3 include that newer watches have? Not much. You won’t get the innovative built-in ECG functionality, and the heart sensor isn’t as accurate. However, we don’t see this as necessary unless your primary use is for fitness tracking — but there isn’t a dramatic difference in accuracy. Every model of the Apple Watch has been outstanding in this area, and the Series 3 was no different.

However, power users and fitness junkies will still want to consider the Series 5 instead in either the 40mm or 44mm size, both of which are sold by Walmart for $15 less than their standard retail price as part of a permanent ‘Rollback’ sale.

We think the vast majority of our readers would be just fine with the Series 3, however, and at its lowest price yet, it’s hard to say no to.

