Amazon has the best deal on Apple Watch Series 4, now discounted $50 off

Timothy Taylor
By
Apple Watch Series 4 Best Smartwatches

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the reigning king of all wearables, the recipient of the elusive 5-star rating from our hard-to-impress editors. Great looks, unparalleled functionality, seamless operation, enhanced fitness tracking — it has everything you could ever want in a smartwatch. It’s also pretty expensive at about $100 more than most smartwatches like Samsung and Garmin.

Well, we have excellent news. You can now get the Apple Watch Series 4 for $50 less if you buy it on Amazon. While not the biggest discount this is the best smartwatch deal for the Series 4 right now. Sport this indispensable wrist companion for $349 instead of its usual price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 4 features a stunning rectangular OLED display. Choose between a 40mm and a 44mm aluminum case size in the color Space Gray, with a black sports band that can be replaced. It is slightly larger than the Series 3 (38mm to 42mm), and is also slimmer. The bezel has also become narrower and the screen’s corners are more curved, keeping up with the latest design trend.

The Series 4 is equipped with the latest in health-monitoring technology. It has a second-generation ECG (electrocardiogram) heart sensor that sends out notifications for low heart rate, high heart rate, and irregular rhythm. It also has automatic exercise detection — when you start walking faster or run up a flight of stairs, it will ask you if you’re about to work out. There’s plenty of workout programs to choose from, ranging from yoga to hiking, and all your fitness data is stored in your iPhone’s Health App and presented in a clear and helpful manner. It’s also obsessed with keeping you active, reminding you if you’ve been sitting down for too long.

The watch is lightning-quick and extremely easy to use, thanks to its fourth-generation S4 processor. Launching apps, checking notifications, and browsing through the menu are a breeze, and the screen is bright and rich in detail. There’s also a Walkie Talkie mode that lets you chat in real-time with fellow Apple Watch owners. The Watch also lets you access Siri by simply raising your wrist and speaking.

Transferring music from your iPhone to the watch is performed wirelessly and can only be done while it is charging. You can listen to music on Apple Music wirelessly via Bluetooth. The Watch can also be set up to display a range of information, including stock prices, scores from your favorite sports teams, and boarding details on upcoming flights. The battery lasts a good 18 hours on a single charge, enough to get you through the day.

With a beautiful design, faster processing power, enhanced health monitoring, and an intuitive interface, the Apple Watch Series 4 is the digital timepiece that you should seriously consider buying. It’s more expensive than the competition, but Amazon’s deal effectively puts it in (almost) the same price range as the Series 3.

