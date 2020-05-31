Apple Watch Series 5 down to cheapest-ever price (again)

The Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale at Amazon for $300, down from $399 — the cheapest we’ve seen it to date. It’s worth noting that is an automatic checkout discount, which means the offer price won’t be displayed until after you’ve added the smartwatch to the cart and selected a shipping method.
Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $300, was $399:
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $330, was $429:
You’ll need to act fast, though: The retailer ran the exact same promotion on the Apple Watch Series 5 on Memorial Day and it was listed back at $399 by the end of the day without so much of a word of warning that time was running out, so there’s no telling how long the offer will run this time around.
The main differences between the Apple Watch Series 5 and the Apple Watch Series 4 that came before it? In a nutshell, the Apple Watch Series 5 has a larger screen that can be set to stay on at all times, an electrical heart sensor that can take ECGs, automatic fall detection, and better battery life.
There’s a cheaper alternative …
After something a bit cheaper? Amazon is selling the base 38mm model of the Apple Watch Series 3 for $179, down from $199, and the 44mm variant for $209, down from $229. It lacks all the aforementioned features, but it still monitors heart health, tracks steps, and mirrors notifications from an iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199:
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $209, was $229:
