The Apple Watch Series 5 is at its best price on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

Black Friday and the following Cyber Week are traditionally the best times to score the best smartwatch for less. But this year, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are treating us by dropping the latest iOS smartwatch to its best price ahead of the much-awaited holiday sales. Grab these smartwatch deals to get the Apple Watch Series 5 at its most affordable since its release.

When it first went on sale, prices of the Apple Watch Series 5 start at $399. You can get a GPS model of this excellent smartwatch today for as low as $384 on Amazon or Walmart, with Best Buy’s prices being very close. Deals on the latest Apple products attract buyers so hurry and order yours now while before stocks run out.

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Smartwatch

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Smartwatch

Our Apple Watch Series 5 review offers several notable reasons why this iOS smartwatch is worth the investment. It offers an unparalleled level of fitness tracking, performance, convenience, and wearability. This feature-packed wearable is the best you can buy today — hands down.

The Apple Watch Series 5 features the same iconic look of its predecessor but with several new features. One of the most notable improvements is the always-on display. This simple update allows users to take a quick glance at the time, just like in a traditional watch. The new Apple Watch also has a more precise positioning capability thanks to the compass it received on the latest update. Plus, Apple expanded the emergency contact service from just within the United States to a worldwide operation. And to top it all off, the Apple Watch Series 5 gets twice the storage capacity as last year’s model.

And when you choose a cellular Apple Watch Series 5 model, you get a smartwatch that can stand in for your iPhone for a short time. Conveniently receive calls and text messages straight from your wrist by connecting your Apple Watch to your cell service provider. This also lets you stream your favorite workout playlist from Apple Music or Spotify. Now, all you need is a good pair of fitness headphones and you have everything electronic you need to complete a workout.

The latest iOS products always command premium prices. And the featured-packed Apple Watch Series 5 is definitely worth paying for. But you can get a great deal on this recently released smartwatch from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Just make sure to act fast before these incredible Apple Watch discounts are gone.

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and Cellular Models at Best Prices

Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band — $459

— $459 Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band — $459

— $459 Stainless Steel Case with ​Milanese Loop — $699

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and Cellular Models at Best Prices

Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band — $514

— $514 Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band — $514

— $514 Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band — $669

— $669 Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Ban d — $699

d — $699 Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop — $749

Looking for more savings on the Apple iPhone, Apple AirPods, and other Apple products? Visit our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations