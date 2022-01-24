Apple Watch 7 down to its lowest price ever at Amazon today

The Apple Watch Series 7, a high-demand item we don’t often see great smartwatch deals on, is getting a very impressive discount at Amazon today. The newest incarnation of the wildly popular Apple Watch is marked all the way down to $379, a savings of $50 from its regular price of $429. That’s the same price it dropped to during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and overall the cheapest the Series 7 has ever been. It’s one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve ever come across, as the popularity of the Apple name rarely allows for much of a discount. Free shipping is included with your purchase, so grab this discount on your new Apple Watch now.

The Apple Watch Series 7, which we feel is the best smartwatch you can buy, is at the top of a lot of people’s wearable-tech wishlists, and the stunning look of this discounted model, which features a midnight-colored aluminum case with midnight-colored sport band, is a good example of why. It comes from the legendary design minds at Apple, and interchangeable bands are available with plenty of different options to choose from. The always-on Retina display gives you access to music and other media straight from your wrist, as well as Apple software such as Apple Pay, Apple Maps, and the App Store. Whether it’s a night on the town or a trek through the wilderness, the Apple Watch Series 7 will look good and fit right in wherever you go.

But in addition to its good looks, the Apple Watch Series 7 is made with adventure and fitness in mind. The Series 7 features a crack-resistant crystal screen that’s made to survive intense workouts and off-trail adventuring. It comes with the ability to monitor your heart rate, track tai chi and pilates workouts, and track blood-oxygen levels. These sorts of features combine with Apple and third-party software to make the Apple Watch Series 7 a great workout buddy, as it keeps track of a vast number of physical activities you may participate in throughout the day.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is marked all the way down to just $379 at Amazon today, a very impressive savings of $50 from its regular price of $429. You’ll need to grab this deal at Amazon quickly, as a discount this large on such a popular product isn’t going to last very long.

