Apple Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get discounts at Amazon

If you’re looking for smartwatch deals, you’re probably searching for either Apple Watch deals or Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, as these are the two most popular brands in the space. Whether you’re an Apple or Samsung fan, or you just want to find out what the hype is all about, you should know that you don’t need to break the bank when buying either brand’s wearable device because retailers are offering different kinds of discounts.

Amazon, a reliable source of deals for smartwatches, is currently offering price cuts for the latest models from Samsung and Apple. The 40mm, Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available for just $219, after a $31 discount to its original price of $250, while the 41mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for only $349, after a $50 reduction to its original price of $399.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) — $219, was $250

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) — $349, was $399

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches as the best for Android along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the overall winner because it offers the same health features, battery, display, and software for a cheaper price. The wearable device comes with Auto Workout Tracking, which determines the physical activity that you’re doing and records data, and the capability to monitor your heart by taking ECGs. With average usage, the smartwatch’s battery can last two days on a single charge.

If you think it’s finally time to invest in a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 should be among your top choices. It’s an even better option because of Amazon’s $31 discount for the 40mm, Bluetooth version, which makes it more affordable at just $219 from its original price of $250. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Not to be outdone by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Apple Watch Series 7 occupies the overall top ranking in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches, taking the throne from its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6. The comparison between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6 finds multiple reasons to invest in the newer model, including a larger screen area because of smaller bezels, improved energy efficiency, and increased shatter and dust resistance. The smartwatch can measure your blood oxygen, take an ECG, detect an irregular heart rhythm, and track your daily activity. Paired with an iPhone, the wearable device will show your notifications on the gorgeous always-on Retina display.

Apple fans who are planning to upgrade from an earlier version, and those who are thinking of finally investing in a wearable device, should definitely go for the Apple Watch Series 7. Amazon is selling the smartwatch’s 41mm, GPS version at $50 off, lowering its price to $349 from its original price of $399. Stocks of the Apple Watch Series 7 may go quickly though, so you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 are highly recommended smartwatches, so you should avail Amazon’s discounts for either one, or even both of them. However, if you want to take a look at alternatives, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best smartwatch deals that you can take advantage of right now, not just from Amazon but also from other retailers.

