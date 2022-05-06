Save $300 on this Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3060 today

Asus has made a pretty massive name for itself in the gaming space, especially when it comes to gaming laptops, and you’ve likely heard of its Republic of Gamers brand. Well, Asus has created a pretty interesting gaming laptop, one on the budget end, but that has an RTX 3060. Even better, Best Buy has a great discount on an ASUS ROG Zephyrus, bringing it down to $1,250 from $1,550, a substantial $300 discount on an interesting entry to the ROG series.

What sets this gaming laptop apart is two things. Firstly, it’s a 14-inch screen compared to the usual 13-inch or 15-inch entry that we tend to see on most gaming laptop sizes. That means that it has a much higher pixel density compared to the 15-inch, which will ultimately give you a better viewing experience, not to mention that it makes it more compact and easy to carry around. The second interesting aspect is that it the screen has a 2K resolution, which is rare in the gaming laptop world, even though it’s the perfect resolution for gaming laptop form factors. That also means that the RTX 3060 can be taken advantage of, and rather than being underpowered while running a 4K screen or overpowered when running a 1080p screen, it’s sitting perfectly in the middle.

Besides the RTX 3060, this laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, another nice surprise since it’s a powerful processor. As such, you’re getting one of the best CPUs in the AMD lineup and should easily rip through most CPU-intensive requirements. You also get 16GB of RAM, which is excellent for a laptop and on par with a high-end setup, and a 1TB SSD, although given how big games are these days, you may want to check out our external hard drive deals to help supplement it.

All in all, the ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is an excellent offering from Asus, and the discount at Best Buy bringing it down to $1,250 makes it an attractive laptop to pick up. That being said, if you want something a little bit different, we have some other gaming laptop deals for you to check out as well.

