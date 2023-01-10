This 165Hz gaming monitor is on sale at Walmart for under $200

If you’re in the market for gaming PC deals, it’s always a good idea to scour the best gaming monitor deals as well. Even the best gaming PCs won’t get you far without a great monitor, and today you can get the ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor for just $190 at Walmart. This is a savings of $109, as the popular monitor would regularly set you back $299. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and many areas offer in-store pickup at your nearest Walmart.

Why you should buy the ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor

The ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor is designed for the full spectrum of gamers, making it a great option for professionals and enthusiasts looking to take on some of the best PC games. It features Full HD resolution in an LED display. It’s also a great option for taking on the best multiplayer games on PC, as it has wide viewing angles that ensure minimal distortion and color shift even if you aren’t sitting directly in front of the monitor. This makes it great for gaming parties and binge sessions with friends.

The ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor’s feature that most gamers will like most is its ultrafast refresh rate, which is meant to meet the needs of professional gamers and create an immersive gaming environment. Coming in at 165Hz, the refresh rate is nearly triple what you’ll find in most gaming monitors, particularly gaming monitors at such a low price point. This super fast refresh rate keeps your playback image from lagging, tearing, or otherwise breaking apart, even during fast-paced and intense gameplay. The ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor also has a lot of connectivity ports, which include two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, and make it a monitor also worth considering if you’ll be connecting components other than your PC, such as Blu-Ray players or other gaming consoles.

While the ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor regularly costs $299, it’s just $190 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $109, and free shipping is included with your purchase. If you’re looking for something you can get set up right away, that may also be an option with the ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor, as many Walmart locations will allow you to pick it up in store.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations