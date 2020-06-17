You can still sign up for a free one-month Audible subscription

Feel like listening to a great story rather than watching it? There’s a free one-month trial of Audible up for grabs at the moment giving you the perfect chance to enjoy the wonders of storytelling with absolutely no risk or commitment involved. The service provides you with one free audiobook to get you started along with access to select Audible Originals. It’s the ideal way to lose yourself in a great story entirely for free.

Never listened to an audiobook before? You’re going to learn to love them. They’re a fantastic way to stay entertained while you’re stuck at home doing chores like housework or cooking dinner, without any need for you to pay attention to any screens. They also double as a really relaxing thing to listen to while you’re out on a walk getting some fresh air or when you’re busy working out. If you’re simply relaxing at home, they make a great change from watching the latest TV show on Netflix, as you can lose yourself in the story without having to pay any visual attention. That’s ideal for when you’re multitasking.

With your Audible free trial, you can choose one free audiobook of your choice to start out. Later decide you’re not keen on your choice? Don’t worry. You can swap it out for something else! You also get access to select Audible Originals with some great and unique choices that you can’t get anywhere else. Audible offers plenty of great choices from New York Times bestseller, Where the Crawdads Sing, to non-fiction hits like Michelle Obama’s Becoming and Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime.

If you feel like a different kind of auditory experience, Audible also offers exclusive guided wellness programs which are great to absorb during stressful times.

There’s absolutely no risk or commitment to an Audible trial. Amazon even emails you seven days before it ends so you know when to cancel your renewal if you choose to not continue it. Keen to listen to more? The paid version of Audible works out at only $15 per month.

You can listen to Audible via most devices including all iOS and Android devices, along with Sonos, Kindle, and all Alexa-enabled tech so you can easily pick up right where you left off. This is the perfect chance to discover a new favorite story and a new way of becoming part of the tale. Grab the Audible free trial now while it’s still available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations