Whether you’re working out, commuting, or just going about your daily routine, listening to music has truly become an everyday staple. While over-ear headphones offer high-fidelity audio, their bulky profile can be annoying to wear all day long. True wireless earbuds, on the other hand, are extremely lightweight and portable. Plus, there’s no annoying headband to restrict your movement or tangled cables to deal with.

Apple’s AirPods may have become an icon in the industry, but they are no longer the only choice for true wireless earbuds. More and more audio companies are rolling out their own entries, offering consumers plenty of options ranging from budget-friendly ones to premium models. Right now, Amazon is holding a sale on the high-end Sennheiser Momentum and Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0. Jump on these deals now and score a cool savings of up to $72.

Sennheiser Momentum – $228 ($72 off)

The Sennheiser Momentum are so light that you’ll sometimes forget you have them on unless the music is playing. There are four ear tip sizes included for all-day ergonomic comfort and superior sound isolation. And despite being light, they’re bound to stay put in your ears without needing to apply too much force to your sensitive bits. These earbuds are crafted from splash-resistant materials, ensuring durability even during sweaty and tough activities or workouts.

Sennheiser has a stellar reputation for the solid audio quality of its products, and it shows in the Momentum. No matter what kind of genre you listen to, music sounds lush complete with smooth and brawny basses, rich and ruddy mids, and clean and crisp highs. This is all thanks to the in-house audio technology that creates an unmistakable category-leading sound. It even has a transparency mode which allows you to pipe in ambient sound while you jam out, keeping you aware of what’s happening in your surroundings.

These Sennheiser true wireless earbuds are easy to operate through touch control. You can conveniently pause/play music, adjust the volume, skip tracks, or activate your phone’s virtual assistant through your fingertips. Pulling them out of your ears will also automatically pause music. More control options are available via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, where you can also fine-tune sound profiles through the digital EQ.

Anyone looking to dive into the true wireless design without sacrificing sound performance will find love with the Sennheiser Momentum. Our review team even gave it a 4-out-of-5 rating, concluding that they are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds. You can pick up this pair on Amazon for only $228 instead of the usual $300.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 – $237 ($63 off)

Another premium option worth checking out is the Beoplay E8 2.0. This model carries Bang & Olufsen’s Signature Sound that ensures pristine sound quality on your music and entertainment. Each earpiece is tuned by sound engineers and made with Near-Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) to deliver crisp and authentic audio. This means you’ll be able to experience music the way the artist meant it to be heard.

The exterior of these true wireless earbuds is outfitted with a touch interface for easy control even on the fly. A simple tap will allow you to take calls, switch tracks, and even activate voice controls and transparency mode. In terms of wearability, B&O carefully designed its drive tubes to ensure a snug, secure fit with optimal friction between the polymer and the ear.

Perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, the Beoplay E8 2.0 can provide up to 4 hours of playback time on a single charge. The included wireless charging case holds three full charges, providing the earbuds with an additional 12 hours of battery life. You also have the option to combine the case with a Qi charging pad to experience the ultimate wireless convenience.

Don’t let pesky wires and uncomfortable headbands get in the way of your personal listening experience by getting your hands on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0. This high-end pair of true wireless earbuds normally sells for $300, but Amazon’s discount brings the price down to just $237. Order now while the deal is live.

