Bose and Beats Solo3 wireless headphones get steep discounts at Amazon

Amazon discounts on the Beats Solo 3 wireless and Bose SoundLink headphones makes it easier to snag a pair of the best handphones in the market. We’re not exactly sure what’s going on, and whether these great sales on the Beats Solo3 headphones are a sign that Apple is preparing a new version, but we do know that Amazon has cut prices again. The Bose Solo 3 wireless headphones in either Gloss or Matte black and Citrus Red is only $150, a 50% savings over retail.

As far as we can tell, this is close to the cheapest that the Solo3’s have been on the site outside of daily deal sales. With so many color options already sold out, supplies of the remaining three colors for the Beats Solo are likely quite limited. If you’re interested, your best bet is to act now rather than wait for an even better sale which may not come. And if you’re looking for more headphone deals from Amazon, these Bose SoundLink headphones are $50 less at Amazon.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones:

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II:

While the Solo3’s have been out for a long time, they still are a decent pair of headphones (and especially at this price). Apple’s W1 chip has given the latest Solo headphones an impressive 40-hour battery life while adding Siri support for voice control. Sound quality is acceptable, but it struggles with mids and highs. But bass response is what Beats have long been known for, and we think hip-hop and electronic music enthusiasts will appreciate Solo3’s the most.

If you don’t mind spending a little more, we have another good option on Amazon on a pair of Bose wireless headphones, which are currently on sale. The Bose SoundLink headphones hace been marked down from $279 to $229, saving you $50. Unlike the Solo3’s, the SoundLinks do much better in the mids and highs, while still producing punchy bass much like the Solo3’s.

The only bad thing about these headphones is that, for the higher quality sound you’re trading off a fair bit of battery life. The SoundLinks have about 15 hours of battery life per charge, less than half of that of the Solo3’s. Whether this is an acceptable trade-off is up to you, but for those most concerned with sound quality, Bose’s line of headphones are a much better option, in our opinion.

Looking for more great deals on headphones or other tech gadgets? Be sure to check out our deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations