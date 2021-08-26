You should know that whenever you see Apple deals, you should take advantage of them because these discounts don’t happen often. If you’re specifically looking for headphone deals, but you want an alternative to AirPods deals, you should check out the offers for products under the Apple-owned Beats brand.

There’s no shortage of Beats headphone deals that you can take advantage of, including Amazon’s $70 discount for the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, bringing their price down to $130 from their original price of $200. You should also consider Powerbeats Pro deals, such as Amazon’s $70 price cut for the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, lowering their price to $180 from their original price of $250.

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds – $180, was $250

The Beats Solo3 are compatible with iOS and Android devices, but because they’re powered by Apple’s W1 chip, there’s additional functionality when used with iPhones and iPads, like support for the “Hey Siri” voice command to call the digital assistant, and multiple headset listening in conjunction with other Beats and Apple headphones. They’re easier to pair with iOS devices as you will only need to press the power button and hold them near, whereas pairing with Android devices will require you to download the Beats app.

Beats promises up to 40 hours of battery life, so you can use the wireless headphones the whole day without worrying about charging. When it’s time to charge, Fast Fuel technology gives you 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of being plugged in. The Beats Solo3 are comfortable to wear because of their cushioned ear cups and adjustable fit, while the build quality is solid with polished chrome hinges.

For wireless headphones that are both stylish and reliable, you won’t be disappointed if you go with the Beats Solo3. They’re an even more attractive option with Amazon’s offer that slashes $70 off their original price of $200, making the wireless headphones more affordable at just $130. There’s no telling how long the offer will be available though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Beats Solo3, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you want something that looks more unique and stylish than the Beats Solo3, then go for the Beats Powerbeats Pro. The wireless earbuds feature adjustable ear hooks that are lightweight and comfortable, but also secure and stable so they won’t fall out. For fitness enthusiasts, the Beats Powerbeats Pro may be your new best friend as they’re water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, so they won’t be damaged by sweaty workouts.

Instead of the W1 chip, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which make them even easier to pair with iOS devices. The wireless earbuds offer up to 9 hours of usage on a single charge, and charging them for just 5 minutes will give you up to 1.5 hours of usage. The charging case will give you about two more charges, for more than 24 hours of battery life in total.

For wireless earbuds that both look and sound great, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Powerbeats Pro. They’re already a steal at their original price of $250, so you shouldn’t pass up the chance to purchase them from Amazon at $70 off, lowering their price to just $180. It’s unclear when the offer will end, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

Amazon’s discounts for the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones and Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are seriously tempting, but there are more offers out there for Beats headphones. For comparison’s sake, we’ve gathered some of the best Beats headphone deals that are currently available from different retailers.

