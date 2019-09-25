The audio brand Beats is wildly popular and undeniably iconic. It is estimated that the company accounts for more than half of the premium headphones sold in the world. So, it came to no surprise when Apple decided to acquire it back in 2014, and ever since then, the brand has enjoyed refinement thanks to its parent company’s unquestionable magic. Two of Dr. Dre’s biggest selling audio products, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones and the Beats Pill+ portable speaker, are currently available on Amazon at amazing discounted prices.

The Beats Solo3 normally retails for $300, but now you can get your own pair for an unprecedented 50% off. Listen to music solo for just $150. But if you want to share your tunes with your friends, get the Beats Pill+ instead. This Bluetooth speaker usually costs $179, but Amazon has slashed a cool 36% off it. Fuel any party with toe-tapping bass-heavy music for just $115.

Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones — $150

The Solo3’s frame is made of hard plastic in a glossy or matte finish. The universally recognizable big bold “B” can be seen on the side of the earcups. Its over-ear cups are attached to the headband on fold-up hinges which makes the headphones very portable, and the large pads are covered in synthetic leather that can passively eliminate ambient sound. These headphones are sweatproof, making them perfect for working out.

The Beats Solo3 sound is lively and energetic. The bass is particularly punchy and resonant, perfect for hip-hop and electronic music.

Arguably the Beats Solo3’s major selling point is its battery life, which Apple claims can last up to 40 hours. This is courtesy of Apple’s W1 wireless chip. If the headphones are running low on juice, you can charge it for a mere five minutes and still get up to three hours of playtime. This chip is also responsible for seamless Bluetooth pairing with any device, whether iOS or Android.

Beats Pill+ portable speaker — $115

The Pill+ strikes a good balance between portability and sound quality. Weighing in at 27 ounces, it leans more on the heavy side but it’s still pretty lightweight. As its name implies, it looks like a giant pill and has an exterior made of rubberized plastic that is easy to grip. The bottom is nicely flat to keep it from rolling around.

The control buttons are found on the top, and there’s a rubber flap found on the backside that houses the ports, including an iPhone-style Lighting charging port. This speaker is rugged and can withstand splashes of water and particle intrusion.

The Pill+ is outfitted with two mid/bass drivers and a couple of tweeters at each end that maximize stereo separation. This array of drivers delivers sounds with deep, rich bass and sharp treble. It can also be played at a high volume without sacrificing audio quality and clarity. Its battery can last an excellent 12 hours when music is played at a moderate volume. Lastly, charging the Pill+ takes less than three hours.

No matter which one you choose, Beats guarantees terrific acoustics for a good time. Get the Beats Solo3 or Beats Pill+ on Amazon today at awesome discounted prices.

