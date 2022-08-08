This 8-quart air fryer is $100 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking to purchase an air fryer, whether to add to your kitchen or to give as a gift to a loved one, you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer. It’s yours for a very affordable $50, a whopping 66% off its original price of $150. Best Buy’s air fryer deals don’t usually last long, and this limited time offer isn’t an exception. You have to hurry if you want to avail the kitchen appliance’s special price before the clock runs out.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer

Any kitchen will benefit from offers like coffee maker deals and microwave deals, but air fryers are all the rage right now because of their usefulness. The Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer works like the best air fryers in preparing fried food — instead of dipping them in copious amounts of oil, the ingredients are cooked using electric heat that’s circulated by powerful fans, resulting in crispy food that’s still juicy and moist inside. This Bella Pro Series air fryer quickens the process with its 1800W of power, with an adjustable temperature range of 90 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

To help you finish cooking your meals even faster, the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer offers a pair of independent baskets with a capacity of 4 quarts each, so you can cook two different batches of food at the same time. You can also choose to synchronize the settings on both baskets for a combined capacity of 8 quarts. In addition to air-frying, the kitchen appliance also offers broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating functions, which are all accessible through its easy-to-operate digital touchscreen. You might want to check out our guide on how to clean an air fryer, but the cleanup process for this Bella Pro Series air fryer is relatively easy because the baskets and crisping trays are dishwasher safe.

Now’s the perfect time to get an air fryer, as the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer is available for just $50 from Best Buy after a $100 discount to its sticker price of $150. There’s not much time left on this deal, so there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can before this offer to purchase the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer for very cheap expires.

