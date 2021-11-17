If you need a new display for your desktop PC, then Dell has the best 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal you can buy right now — but you’ll have to be quick. The best Black Friday deals have already been rolling out for weeks now, as many retailers have started their sales early this year to get in front of the supply chain backup. That means there’s no time to waste if your workstation could use an upgrade, and of all the Black Friday monitor deals on tap today, this 27-inch Dell SE2722H might be our favorite.

27-inch Monitor Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

Everybody knows Dell for its workhorse Windows PCs, but this brand also makes some of the best monitors on the market in 2021. The Dell SE2722H is a solid, no-frills display that offers a lot of value (especially at this price). Its 27-inch 1080p panel is a nice size if you want something larger than standard 21- to 24-inch monitors but one of the best ultra-wide monitors would be too much for your workspace — and too much for your wallet! This 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal knocks the price of the Dell SE2722H display down to just $175, saving you 75 bucks. That’s a tidy 30% discount.

The Dell SE2722H 27-inch monitor sports a nice, slim-bezel design with even LED edge-lighting. Its slim housing also has a built-in power supply, so you don’t have any power brick to deal with like you with many other displays. The panel can be adjusted up or down on its stand, and you can tilt it between -5 degrees to +21 degrees to dial in the perfect viewing angle. It’s also compatible with VESA mounts, if you have another mounting setup you prefer to use.

The Dell SE2722H isn’t one of the best gaming monitors by any stretch, but with a 75Hz refresh rate via HDMI and AMD FreeSync technology, it’s not a bad pick for a work monitor that you can also use for some light, casual gaming. FreeSync reduces annoyances such as stuttering and screen-tearing (a problem where the picture loses horizontal sync, making it look “torn”) during fast-paced action scenes — a nice feature to see on a budget monitor like this.

That means the Dell SE2722H display, while built for work, can also handle some entertainment when you’re off the clock and ready to kick back for awhile. Dell’s built-in ComfortView feature also reduces harsh blue and white light in the evening hours, reducing eyestrain and helping you wind down for the day. All in all, this is a great all-around desktop display and the best 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal up for grabs today at a very affordable $175.

