Best 4th of July AirPods deals and sales for 2021

This year’s 4th of July AirPods deals are here, giving you another chance to buy Apple’s wireless earbuds at a discount. The AirPods, like most Apple products, command a premium price, so whenever there’s an opportunity to grab them for cheap, you can bet that shoppers will grab it. Today’s 4th of July AirPods sales are no exception, so if you want to buy the AirPods for lower prices than usual, you should be quick on the draw as there’s no telling when stocks will run out. To give you the upper hand, we’ve gathered some of the best AirPods deals that are available from various retailers in the 4th of July sales, along with advice on why you should buy the AirPods now and how you can choose between the different models that Apple has released.

If you’re planning to buy Apple’s wireless earbuds, you shouldn’t let the 4th of July AirPods deals pass without taking advantage of them. The AirPods are top-quality audio accessories that are worth it for their normal price, so they’re an even better buy if you can acquire them with a discount. You won’t regret buying the wireless earbuds, especially if you’re heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem. They’re still a good purchase even if you don’t own an iPhone or iPad though, so Android smartphone owners shouldn’t ignore special offers for the AirPods.

Some of today’s 4th of July AirPods sales won’t last the entire length of the holiday though, as stocks from certain retailers may run out due to the high demand for the audio accessories. This means that you shouldn’t wait until the day’s final hours and that you should finalize your purchases as quickly as possible. It’s fine if you want to do some research on the features of the AirPods and the model that’s the best fit for your lifestyle, but you shouldn’t take hours doing so because you might miss out on the offers. Keep in mind that there are many other shoppers who are interested in these deals, so check out your cart as soon as you can.

Should you buy AirPods on 4th of July?

It’s so much better to listen to your personal playlists, watch your favorite shows, and play video games when you have the AirPods in your ears. If the wireless earbuds are usually out of your budget, then now’s the perfect time to finally buy them through the 4th of July AirPods deals. The offers are also for those who are using cheap earphones that deliver poor sound and don’t come with any special features. Upgrade to the AirPods now and you’ll wonder how you’ve lasted for so long without the conveniences that they provide.

Some shoppers may be looking forward to other shopping events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, before buying the AirPods because they think that the discounts will be bigger. There’s certainly a chance for even lower prices, but we’re not sure by how much, if they happen at all. Meanwhile, with today’s 4th of July AirPods sales, the price cuts are already a sure thing. It’s certainly understandable if you want to wait, but if you do so, you’re sacrificing months of enjoying the AirPods for savings that might only shave a few dollars, if any, off what you can buy the wireless earbuds for right now.

There’s also the possibility of Apple announcing new AirPods in the near future, and some shoppers will want to either buy the upcoming model, or purchase the version that’s being replaced in anticipation of a price drop. Similar to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices, there’s no assurance that these will happen any time soon, as there’s still no official word from Apple. The AirPods as they are now are already top-quality wireless earbuds, so there won’t be any buyers’ remorse if you purchase them today. Even if a new model arrives soon, you won’t regret buying the audio accessories now because of the top-notch experience that they will give you.

How to choose AirPods on 4th of July

When you look at the available AirPods deals, there are three models to choose from, namely the second-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max. You might see offers for the first-generation AirPods, but unless you’re on a really tight budget, you should be aiming to buy one of the current models. However, before you make your decision, you might want to ask yourself how much you’re willing to pay for the audio accessories. You should set a realistic limit, and you shouldn’t go overboard because you won’t enjoy your new AirPods if you’ll be facing issues with your finances for other important expenses.

When comparing the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, the more expensive AirPods Pro add IPX4 water resistance for protection against sweaty workouts and sudden rain, improved sound quality, active noise cancellation that blocks unwanted external sounds, and customizable silicone tips for a better fit among different ear shapes. Meanwhile, when comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, the difference with the AirPods Max is that they’re premium on-ear headphones with a cushioned headband and padded framing for each cup. The AirPods Pro are Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds for iOS devices, so they’re highly recommended, but you can go for the second-generation AirPods if you want something cheaper, and the AirPods Max if you prefer over-ear headphones over wireless earbuds.

All three AirPods models, however, share the same characteristic of being very easy to pair with iPhones and iPads, you don’t have to worry about one being more complicated to set up than the other. Also, while they may be made by Apple, they’re also compatible with Android smartphones and tablets, so you should still consider buying AirPods even if you only own devices powered by Google’s mobile operating system. With their sleek designs, advanced features, and amazing battery life, the AirPods are must-own audio accessories that will be hard to replace after experiencing the conveniences that they provide.

