This is the best Black Friday AirPods deal we’ve found so far

Pigs must be flying, because some brand new Apple hardware just went on sale. We’re talking about the AirPods Pro, which are on offer for only $235 at Amazon — down $14 from their regular price. Granted, this may not seem like one of the best Black Friday deals out there, but really it is. Why? Because discounts on the latest Apple gear are about as rare as hen’s teeth, even more so when the product on the receiving end has been on the shelves for less than a month.

If $235 is a bit too rich for your wallet, the Apple AirPods with Charging Case and Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case have also been reduced, with the former on sale for $140 ($20 off) and the latter for $170 ($35 off). Both of these are fantastic offers in their own right, but they aren’t quite up there with what we’re seeing on the Apple AirPods Pro — and that’s because they are still hot out of the oven and haven’t had a chance to cool down.

Even on offer, the AirPods Pro cost an awful lot more ($65, to be precise) than the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. There’s a valid reason for this, though: Apple rewrote the rules with the AirPods Pro, introducing a drastic new design that both makes the Pods more comfortable to wear for extended durations, while also opening the door to a number of exciting features, like noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. That’s a huge step up.

For comparison, Apple didn’t reinvent the wheel with the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case — which retail for $40 more than their predecessor, the AirPods with Charging Case — with the main difference being the addition of a brand-new processor that lets users summon Siri by mumbling “Hey, Siri!” instead of having to double-tap a Pod. They also deliver 50% more talk time, up from a mere two hours, and support wireless charging.

So, which do you need? Well, if you’re after the best true wireless experience Apple has to offer and want to reap the benefits of noise-canceling and sweat-resistance, then you’re going to want to opt for the AirPods Pro. However, if you can live without all that and don’t mind having to tap a Pod to fire up Siri, save some cash and go with the basic AirPods with Charging Case. For everyone else, it’s the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case.





Bargain hunters on the lookout for more incredible deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday 2019? We have a list for that, too. To keep up with the latest offers in real time, follow DT Deals on Twitter. There, we share the latest offers as soon as we have finished vetting them.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations