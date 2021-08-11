Best back-to-school tablet deals and sales for 2021

The back-to-school tablet deals are in full swing and now is the perfect time to treat yourself to something new. If you’re looking through the back-to-school tablet sales and simply don’t know where to start, don’t worry! We’re here to find all the best offers for you as well as take a look at what to consider before you make a purchase. Whatever your budget or intentions, we’ve got you covered when it comes to finding the best back-to-school tablet deals for your needs. If you can’t decide between Android or iOS, or simply what size tablet you need, we’ll guide you through each step of the process. When it comes to the best tablet deals, we’ve got your back whether you’re looking for cheap iPad deals or cheap Android tablet deals.

Today’s best back-to-school tablet deals

How to choose a tablet for school or college

There’s a lot to consider before you check out the back-to-school tablet deals that are going on right now. We definitely recommend you check out the best tablets out there. Within the list is a tablet for every budget and need. However, there’s a really big decision to consider before you go any further — do you want to go Android or iOS? Both have their pros and cons.

Generally, Android tablets are way cheaper which is why you can pick up some of the best tablets under $100. That goes even more so when it comes to the discounts as part of the back-to-school tablet sales but cheaper doesn’t necessarily mean better.

For instance, the best iPads are far from cheap but they offer exceptional quality for the price. Generally, the back-to-school tablet deals provide you with even better value here. If money is no object, get the iPad Pro. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch has an amazing screen thanks to its use of a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display and both iPad Pro models offer a silky smooth 120Hz refresh create that makes a huge difference while you’re browsing or streaming content. They’re creative powerhouses, too, which is great for video editing on the move.

Alternatively, there’s the iPad Air which is the best midrange iPad option or the iPad (2020) if you’re on a tight budget, as it still offers some great potential. All are good options depending on your budget and needs. In fact, the Apple iPad Air is our pick of all the best tablets so it’s worth checking out in the back-to-school tablet deals.

If you’re thinking of going Android, the best Android tablets often provide far more storage space for the price, as well as the option to expand it via microSD cards further down the line. They’re generally cheaper, too, with the likes of Samsung tablets working out to a lot less than iPads albeit working out a little slower, too. It’s all to do with what matters most to you.

Options such as the Amazon Fire HD range including the Amazon Fire HD 8 are a good bet if you’re on a budget, especially if you’re keen to get more involved with the Amazon ecosystem such as by using the Kindle app extensively. They’re not as fast as an iPad but nor should you expect that to be the case at these kind of prices.

Don’t overlook Windows tablets either, with the likes of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 standing up admirably against the likes of the iPad Pro while offering the benefit of a 2-in-1 experience. You get to enjoy a laptop experience as and when needed before switching out to the tablet method further down the line. That’s particularly handy when you need to take notes in class but you’d also like to type up a paper on the same device in the evening.

Confused? Don’t be. The key thing to remember with buying a new tablet in the back-to-school tablet deals is to focus on your budget and go from there. If you can afford to spend a lot, go for it, but only if you need the high-end specs. We might be big fans of the Apple iPad Pro and Apple iPad Air but we appreciate that not everyone needs such power and prowess. Something like the Amazon Fire HD 8 is still good for enjoying streaming shows and similar content in the evenings, providing you’re good with a smaller screen.

If you’ve always had Android devices, stick with Android, and vice versa if you’re an Apple fan. Generally, this works out best for everyone. Remember though — if you’re buying an iPad, you need to commit to your storage options. You won’t be able to upgrade after purchase. That’s where Android tablets have the strongest advantage, whether as part of the back-to-school tablet sales or not.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations