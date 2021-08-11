  1. Deals
Best back-to-school TV sales and deals for 2021

We’ve got all the best back-to-school TV deals neatly lined up for you so you don’t have to search the internet yourself. Even better, these back-to-school TV sales are pretty awesome with some deep discounts to indulge in. If you’re looking to buy a new TV before you head off to college to make sure your dorm or apartment looks great, these are the back-to-school TV deals for you. We also have some key buying advice so if you have no idea where to start when diving into the back-to-school TV sales, we’ll help you figure out what you need most of all. Read on while we take you through all the best 4K TV deals.

Today’s best back to school TV deals

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,898 $3,200
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV 2020

$4,498 $5,500
Get blown away with the depth, sharpness, and richness of real 8K. This TV automatically converts content into incredible 8K and delivers great sound quality to match the amazing visuals.
Buy at Amazon

50-Inch TCL Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (50S434)

$420 $450
Experience 4K goodness on the cheap with the TCL Class 4 series. It offers 4K UHD resolution with HDR which guarantees stunning visuals, along with Dolby Digital+ for full, rich audio.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K QLED TV

$1,195 $1,500
This TV from TCL's 5 series has QLED technology for a stunning picture that is rich, deep, and colorful. The Roku operating system provides easy access to your favorite streaming services.
Buy at Amazon

LG 70-Inch UP8070 Series 4K Smart TV

$900 $1,000
With HDR and 4K, your content will look amazing on this LG smart TV. It has a gaming mode and hands-free voice control as well, plus the ability to stream from favorite services.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV

$1,898 $2,000
When you want a TV that looks amazing both when you're using it and when you're not, you need The Frame. This 65-inch model offers QLED technology and displays art when not in use.
Buy at Amazon

50-inch LG 4K smart TV

$527 $850
From the reputable LG brand comes this reasonably sized 4K TV, with smart features like integration with voice assistants and access to content through LG's webOS software.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$800 $850
LG is a highly trusted brand, and this NanoCell TV will make 4K content shine. It has a quad core processor for upscaling content and a game optimizer mode as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Refurbished 49-inch Sony 4K TV

$608 $698
Pick up this 49-inch Sony TV for a bargain price by getting a refurbished model, which has the same stunning 4K resolution and smart features as a brand-new version.
Buy at Walmart

40-inch TCL Android 4K TV

$270 $290
To get into the world of 4K smart TVs without spending a lot, you can try this budget-friendly TCL TV. It's a generous 40-inch size and comes with Android TV installed and ready to go.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch LG UP7000PUA 4K TV

$540 $610
This bundle comes with not only a fantastic 4K LG TV, but also a mounting kit and a soundbar, so you'll have everything you need to enjoy your brand new setup in one lot.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,800 $1,900
Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy, this TV gives watching movies, TV shows, and gaming excellent clarity and brightness.
Buy at Best Buy

Insignia 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV

$300 $320
Stream your Netflix shows in HD with this 4K UHD TV. See stunning images in 2160p resolution on a wide 43-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy
Sony A9G 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2019)

$3,088 $4,500
A rare chance to get a huge discount on a massive 77-inch 4K OLED TV. Sony's picture quality is beyond compare and the Android TV software makes streaming your favorite content effortless.
Buy at Amazon

65-Inch Samsung Class Q90T Series LED 4K Smart TV (QN65Q90TAFXZA)

$1,998 $2,698
Enjoy an immersive watching experience with this TV. Images look rich and vibrant and audio is directed where the action is, making it feel like you are part of the scene.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$1,000 $1,100
With a fast processor, a beautiful screen. and LG's ThinQ AI software built-in, this TV not only looks fantastic but also has those all-important smart features like easy streaming.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Sony X950H 4K TV with Soundbar

$1,498 $2,000
For stunning visuals that would make your home theater the envy of any filmmaker, the Sony X950H is a great 4K TV filled to the brim with innovative features to elevate movie night like never before.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$600 $750
From top TV brand Sony comes this slick, smart TV which both looks incredible and comes with Google TV software to let you stream your favorite content with just a few clicks.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,898 $3,200
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Samsung 4K TV

$498 $800
Enjoy sharp and clear details with this crisp display, offering built-in voice assistant support and smart TV features and easy connection with your Samsung Galaxy phone.
Buy at Walmart

70-Inch Samsung Class 6 4K Smart Tizen TV

$650 $700
This Samsung 4K TV unlocks hidden details at four times the quality of Full HD. Its smart platform is powered by Tizen which ushers in quick access to apps and streaming services
Buy at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,156 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon

50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$400 $430
Get into the 4K game for an affordable price with this Android TV from Hisense. It has all the smart and streaming features you'll need, plus Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Chromecast, and voice remote.
Buy at Best Buy

85-inch Samsung Q70T 4K TV

$2,498 $2,649
The Samsung Q70T is fully loaded with every feature a hardcore cinephile could ever need, putting you directly in the director's seat of any film.
Buy at Samsung

43-inch Sony X85J 4K Smart Google TV

$748 $900
This Sony X85J has powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch Sony X85J smart 4K TV

$1,100 $1,600
With its large size and 4K resolution, this is the perfect TV for the movie lover looking for an upgrade for their home cinema system. Plus it has Google TV installed for smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

49-inch Sony 4K TV

$598 $750
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling, this TV can show even lower resolution content at simulated 4K resolution for the best possible viewing experience, plus it comes with Android TV installed.
Buy at Walmart

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
With 4K OLED, the LG CX line is a remarkable thing of beauty in any home theater, capable of delivering to even the most average viewer a world-class movie-viewing experience fit for a director.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a TV for school or college

If you’re heading to college shortly, it’s likely that finances are quite a big deal to you right now. That’s why it’s vital that you think carefully about what your budget is before you buy a new TV. The back-to-school TV deals are a great way to get a lot more for your money but you really don’t want to overspend. It’s likely you can’t afford the latest 85-inch QLED TV no matter how discounted it is in the back-to-school TV sales and we’d advise you to plan accordingly.

Once you’ve figured out how much you can spend, check out our look at the best TVs and the best 4K TVs. The back-to-school TV deals are likely to feature some regular HD TVs rather than 4K TVs but it’s worth seeing if you can stretch a little further to a 4K TV as you’ll gain a far superior picture that way.

Another place to read up on is our look at the best TV brands. This offers fantastic insight into what brands to look out for. If you’re able to spend a lot then the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony are all ones to look out for. It’s likely though that you need to think a little more carefully when spending though. The back-to-school TV sales feature popular up-and-coming brands such as TCL, Hisense, as well as established names like Panasonic. Don’t be afraid to go with one of these brands. You’ll often get a lot more for your cash this way, especially in conjunction with the back-to-school TV deals.

It can also be useful to read up on the differences between LED and LCD TVs as well as study our 4K TV buying guide so you know what to look for.

Figuring out what size TV to buy is an important step, too, when embarking on the back-to-school TV deals. You need to know what size your dorm or apartment is beforehand. While it might be tempting to crowd your living space with the biggest TV you can afford, it could work out better for your bank balance and your room space to go smaller. If you’re able to wall-mount anything though, this will be less of an issue but check if you’re allowed to do so.

Features like HDR are mentioned a lot when looking at 4K TVs but not all HDR TVs are created equal so it’s important to understand the differences between HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ if you’re keen to enjoy the best picture. Of course, if all this sounds like jargon that doesn’t interest you, we won’t blame you if you focus on screen size and what you can afford. Ultimately, those are the two key factors when looking at a new TV for your dorm and college life.

Many TVs offer smart functionality and this can be useful but not always essential, even when you’re enjoying some sweet back-to-school TV sales. Smart TVs are able to use apps like your smartphone so you can browse the internet or look up streaming services from your TV. However, if you already own a Google Chromecast, Apple TV, or a games console, you can do this through that device instead. Often, a dedicated device is faster but it will take up room in your living space as well as a precious HDMI port.

HDMI ports can be fairly limited on the cheapest of TVs with some only offering two HDMI ports. If you don’t have many devices to hook up, that’s no big deal, but if you have multiple games consoles, you’ll want to look out for enough ports that mean you don’t have to keep swapping out devices. It’s all about convenience after all.

So, what have we learned? Budget is everything as a student so don’t be too lured in by the great back-to-school TV deals unless you can truly afford it. Then consider screen size before moving on to all the extra features. The back-to-school TV sales are super tempting but you don’t want to overstretch yourself for an entertainment device.

