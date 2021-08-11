Best back-to-school TV sales and deals for 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’ve got all the best back-to-school TV deals neatly lined up for you so you don’t have to search the internet yourself. Even better, these back-to-school TV sales are pretty awesome with some deep discounts to indulge in. If you’re looking to buy a new TV before you head off to college to make sure your dorm or apartment looks great, these are the back-to-school TV deals for you. We also have some key buying advice so if you have no idea where to start when diving into the back-to-school TV sales, we’ll help you figure out what you need most of all. Read on while we take you through all the best 4K TV deals.

How to choose a TV for school or college

If you’re heading to college shortly, it’s likely that finances are quite a big deal to you right now. That’s why it’s vital that you think carefully about what your budget is before you buy a new TV. The back-to-school TV deals are a great way to get a lot more for your money but you really don’t want to overspend. It’s likely you can’t afford the latest 85-inch QLED TV no matter how discounted it is in the back-to-school TV sales and we’d advise you to plan accordingly.

Once you’ve figured out how much you can spend, check out our look at the best TVs and the best 4K TVs. The back-to-school TV deals are likely to feature some regular HD TVs rather than 4K TVs but it’s worth seeing if you can stretch a little further to a 4K TV as you’ll gain a far superior picture that way.

Another place to read up on is our look at the best TV brands. This offers fantastic insight into what brands to look out for. If you’re able to spend a lot then the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony are all ones to look out for. It’s likely though that you need to think a little more carefully when spending though. The back-to-school TV sales feature popular up-and-coming brands such as TCL, Hisense, as well as established names like Panasonic. Don’t be afraid to go with one of these brands. You’ll often get a lot more for your cash this way, especially in conjunction with the back-to-school TV deals.

It can also be useful to read up on the differences between LED and LCD TVs as well as study our 4K TV buying guide so you know what to look for.

Figuring out what size TV to buy is an important step, too, when embarking on the back-to-school TV deals. You need to know what size your dorm or apartment is beforehand. While it might be tempting to crowd your living space with the biggest TV you can afford, it could work out better for your bank balance and your room space to go smaller. If you’re able to wall-mount anything though, this will be less of an issue but check if you’re allowed to do so.

Features like HDR are mentioned a lot when looking at 4K TVs but not all HDR TVs are created equal so it’s important to understand the differences between HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ if you’re keen to enjoy the best picture. Of course, if all this sounds like jargon that doesn’t interest you, we won’t blame you if you focus on screen size and what you can afford. Ultimately, those are the two key factors when looking at a new TV for your dorm and college life.

Many TVs offer smart functionality and this can be useful but not always essential, even when you’re enjoying some sweet back-to-school TV sales. Smart TVs are able to use apps like your smartphone so you can browse the internet or look up streaming services from your TV. However, if you already own a Google Chromecast, Apple TV, or a games console, you can do this through that device instead. Often, a dedicated device is faster but it will take up room in your living space as well as a precious HDMI port.

HDMI ports can be fairly limited on the cheapest of TVs with some only offering two HDMI ports. If you don’t have many devices to hook up, that’s no big deal, but if you have multiple games consoles, you’ll want to look out for enough ports that mean you don’t have to keep swapping out devices. It’s all about convenience after all.

So, what have we learned? Budget is everything as a student so don’t be too lured in by the great back-to-school TV deals unless you can truly afford it. Then consider screen size before moving on to all the extra features. The back-to-school TV sales are super tempting but you don’t want to overstretch yourself for an entertainment device.

