Best Black Friday Printer Deals 2020: Brother, Epson, HP

Although the official sales are still a few weeks away, the Black Friday deals are already rolling out. Black Friday also happens to the best time of the year to score hot deals on all sorts of pricey electronics, so if you’ve been thinking about buying a new printer, now’s your chance. Whether it’s for yourself or for someone you know who could desperately use a new printer for a home office, there’s a bargain out there with your name on it. To help you find the right one, we’ve put together a roundup of the year’s best Black Friday printer deals along with a quick shopping guide to help you in your search.

Choosing a printer might sound like a relatively simple task, but with today’s best printers sporting some modern features, things can get confusing if you haven’t shopped for one in a while. First, you need to set a budget and determine what your needs are. Do you only need a printer for handling a few tasks or so per week, or is your printer going to be in an office setting where you’ll be running off hundreds or even thousands of prints on a weekly basis? Are you planning to print black and white documents, or would you like one of the best photo printers for sharing all your favorite digital photographs?

Printers can generally be broken down into two categories: Inkjet and laser printers. Inkjets are fine for most people who only need a printer for basic, low-volume printing. They’re slower and less efficient per-page than laser printers, but inkjets are typically much cheaper and use smaller ink cartridges that are more affordable than the larger toner cartridges that laser printers require. Even inexpensive inkjet printers typically come with value-added features such as scanning and copying capabilities, and there are plenty of great inkjets that offer modern conveniences such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for remote printing.

For high-volume printing, however, laser printers offer a lot of advantages. This is the type of printer you’ll most often find in offices and other professional settings. They are more costly up-front than inkjets and require more expensive toner cartridges, but they deliver fast, clean prints, and those toner cartridges — while admittedly pricier than inkjet cartridges — are made to put out thousands of pages before needing to be replaced. This makes laser models the clear choice for high-volume printing, although they may be overkill for average users. Note that many laser printers also only print in black and white, with consumer-grade color laser printers being a relatively new thing.

That said, the price of laser printers has dropped in recent years, and there are many on the market that are perfect for smaller home offices, dorm rooms, and similar environments where you might want something more efficient than an inkjet printer but don’t need the sort of large, duty-grade laser printer you’d find in a large office. There are also quite a few color laser printers on the market today that aren’t as expensive as you might think, so when choosing a printer, you’ve got many more options in 2020 than you had even five or 10 years ago.

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is running early Holiday deals, dropping new discounts every day until November 19. This will likely be when the online retail giant unveils its official Black Friday sales (or will at least start throwing out some early Black Friday bargains before Black Friday weekend arrives, like it tends to do in the week leading up to Prime Day).

Amazon is running early Holiday deals, dropping new discounts every day until November 19. This will likely be when the online retail giant unveils its official Black Friday sales (or will at least start throwing out some early Black Friday bargains before Black Friday weekend arrives, like it tends to do in the week leading up to Prime Day). Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy is one of the best places to find printers and will naturally offer some of the best 2020 Black Friday printer deals this year. It’s already slashing prices on top models, including laser and photo printers from brands like Canon, HP, Epson, and Brother.

Best Buy is one of the best places to find printers and will naturally offer some of the best 2020 Black Friday printer deals this year. It’s already slashing prices on top models, including laser and photo printers from brands like Canon, HP, Epson, and Brother. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart is another good place for printer deals, even if the selection isn’t as extensive as some retailers (which may be a good thing if you’re prone to choice paralysis). It’s an especially great place to find cheaper all-in-one inkjet and laser printers from brands like Canon and HP if you don’t need a professional-grade model.

