  1. Deals

Best Black Friday Printer Deals 2020: Brother, Epson, HP

By

Although the official sales are still a few weeks away, the Black Friday deals are already rolling out. Black Friday also happens to the best time of the year to score hot deals on all sorts of pricey electronics, so if you’ve been thinking about buying a new printer, now’s your chance. Whether it’s for yourself or for someone you know who could desperately use a new printer for a home office, there’s a bargain out there with your name on it. To help you find the right one, we’ve put together a roundup of the year’s best Black Friday printer deals along with a quick shopping guide to help you in your search.

Best Black Friday printer deals
Expires soon

Lexmark MB2236ADW Wireless All-In-One Monochrome Laser Printer

$154 $230
If all you need is a solid monochrome (black and white) laser printer for high-volume office printing, this wireless all-in-one unit from Lexmark will do the trick.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Lexmark C2325dw Color Duplex Laser Printer

$266 $341
Whether you just need high-volume monochrome prints, two-sided prints, or color prints, the Lexmark C2325dw duplex laser printer can handle it all for a modest price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Epson Expression Home XP-4105 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

$50 $100
With this printer, you can quickly set up and print straight from your smartphone. Produce high-quality photos and documents with low-priced ink cartridges, and scan and copy with ease.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3720 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

$130 $150
Alexa-compatible Epson inkjet all-in-one printer is a good choice if you're working from home with occasional to moderate printing needs.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Canon imageCLASS MF743Cdw Wireless Laser Printer

$380 $530
This heavy-duty printer-slash-scanner can produce documents quickly--up to 28 pages pet minute to be exact. You can also connect it to your PC via wi-fi so you can print wherever you are at home.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Brother QL-800 High-Speed Professional Label Printer

$100 $150
You can always use a regular printer for things like shipping labels, but Brother's dedicated high-speed label printer is a better, faster, more convenient, and more professional option.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Pantum Monochrome L2300DW Laser Printer

$110 $116
Looking for an efficient no-frills printer? This one by Pantum delivers high-quality printing, be it black-and-white or full color. It can also print up to 1,500 pages before the toner becomes empty.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Canon SELPHY CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer

$100 $130
Print colorful, high-definition photos anywhere with this compact Canon wireless printer. It comes with a 3.2-inch LCD screen that lets you access all the options you need, including setting sizes.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Brother HL-L3210CW Compact Digital Color Laser Printer

$200 $300
If you want a color laser printer but don't want to shell out hundreds for a large professional-grade unit, the compact Brother HL-L3210CW puts out excellent results for its size and price.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer

$50 $80
Our favorite budget all-in-one inkjet printer offers a lot of bang for the buck with its wireless connectivity and multi-functionality, and it's even more attractive on sale.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Epson EcoTank ET-4700 Wireless Supertank with ADF Printer

$240 $260
If you frequently print from mobile devices, this wireless printer is for you. It can support printing from iOS and Android devices and can print up to 10 images per minute.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

HP ENVY 5055 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer

$100 $130
If cloud computing is important to your photo printing, consider this printer. this Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected HP inkjet photo printer is Alexa compatible and connects to the cloud via Wi-Fi.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS PRINTER
Expires soon

Canon Pixma TR4520 All-in-One Inkjet Printer

$90 $98
Just need a reliable and uncomplicated printer? The Canon Pixma TR4520 is a solid, simple, inkjet printer, scanner, and copier with wireless printing functionality.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ROLLO Label Printer

$190 $300
This is a commercial-grade thermal label printer that doesn't require you to buy ink or cartridges. It supports most Thermal Direct Label including free UPS labels.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a printer

Choosing a printer might sound like a relatively simple task, but with today’s best printers sporting some modern features, things can get confusing if you haven’t shopped for one in a while. First, you need to set a budget and determine what your needs are. Do you only need a printer for handling a few tasks or so per week, or is your printer going to be in an office setting where you’ll be running off hundreds or even thousands of prints on a weekly basis? Are you planning to print black and white documents, or would you like one of the best photo printers for sharing all your favorite digital photographs?

Printers can generally be broken down into two categories: Inkjet and laser printers. Inkjets are fine for most people who only need a printer for basic, low-volume printing. They’re slower and less efficient per-page than laser printers, but inkjets are typically much cheaper and use smaller ink cartridges that are more affordable than the larger toner cartridges that laser printers require. Even inexpensive inkjet printers typically come with value-added features such as scanning and copying capabilities, and there are plenty of great inkjets that offer modern conveniences such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for remote printing.

For high-volume printing, however, laser printers offer a lot of advantages. This is the type of printer you’ll most often find in offices and other professional settings. They are more costly up-front than inkjets and require more expensive toner cartridges, but they deliver fast, clean prints, and those toner cartridges — while admittedly pricier than inkjet cartridges — are made to put out thousands of pages before needing to be replaced. This makes laser models the clear choice for high-volume printing, although they may be overkill for average users. Note that many laser printers also only print in black and white, with consumer-grade color laser printers being a relatively new thing.

That said, the price of laser printers has dropped in recent years, and there are many on the market that are perfect for smaller home offices, dorm rooms, and similar environments where you might want something more efficient than an inkjet printer but don’t need the sort of large, duty-grade laser printer you’d find in a large office. There are also quite a few color laser printers on the market today that aren’t as expensive as you might think, so when choosing a printer, you’ve got many more options in 2020 than you had even five or 10 years ago.

Where to find the best printer sales

  • Amazon Black FridayAmazon is running early Holiday deals, dropping new discounts every day until November 19. This will likely be when the online retail giant unveils its official Black Friday sales (or will at least start throwing out some early Black Friday bargains before Black Friday weekend arrives, like it tends to do in the week leading up to Prime Day).
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy is one of the best places to find printers and will naturally offer some of the best 2020 Black Friday printer deals this year. It’s already slashing prices on top models, including laser and photo printers from brands like Canon, HP, Epson, and Brother.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart is another good place for printer deals, even if the selection isn’t as extensive as some retailers (which may be a good thing if you’re prone to choice paralysis). It’s an especially great place to find cheaper all-in-one inkjet and laser printers from brands like Canon and HP if you don’t need a professional-grade model.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best inkjet printers for 2020

Machine turns scrap paper into squeaky-clean new sheets ready for printing

Waste paper

The best cheap printers for 2020

The best color laser printers for 2020

best color laser printers brother printer 4

Best Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals 2020: Keurig, Nespresso, Ninja

breville coffee makers amazon prime day deal bdc400 maker with glass carafe

Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals 2020: Lights, speakers, vacuums

black friday smart home deals

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2020: Beats, Bose, Sennheiser

Best Black Friday Projector Deals 2020: BenQ, LG, Optoma

Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals 2020: Google, Lenovo, Samsung

Best Black Friday MacBook deals 2020: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Deals 2020: Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go

surface pro x

Best Black Friday smartphone deals 2020: Google Pixel, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy

Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Best Black Friday tablet deals 2020: Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab

black friday tablet deals

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals 2020: Apple, Fitbit, Samsung

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals 2020: iPhone 11 and iPhone 12