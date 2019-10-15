While sales on Apple’s 2019 model MacBook Pros have been substantial, sales on the new MacBook Air haven’t. A check of retailers found that while a few models have some decent deals going, most are selling their stock close to the laptop’s retail price.

Best Buy is changing that this week. As part of this week’s sales, the retailer is cutting prices of select MacBook Airs by $100. In many cases, this would be the lowest price since its launch earlier this year. Act quickly though, as the price cuts don’t appear to be permanent.

The Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, and we think it’s best suited for buyers looking for something that’s better than a tablet, but not a powerhouse laptop like the MacBook Pro. While you can grab a 2019 model low-end Pro for as little as $1,300 on Best Buy right now, its internals aren’t that great and we’d actually push you toward a midrange model instead. Save yourself $300 by selecting the entry-level MacBook Air.

You still get an Intel Core i5 processor with the Air, but dual-core instead of quad-core. Outside of gaming, video editing, and other processor-intensive applications, you won’t notice much of a difference. Both base models come with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. However, with this sale you’ll be able to double your storage space for less than you’d pay for the entry-level Pro (we think 128GB is a bit too spartan for most).

There are other differences, such as a lower-end graphics card and the lack of Apple’s Touch Bar, but these aren’t important for who the MacBook Air is intended for. If you live in the Apple ecosystem and need something better than the iPad Pro (it’s still not a laptop replacement no matter what Apple says), then this is a good compromise.

We would recommend those that aren’t tied to Apple through their smartphones, watches or cloud services to take a look at other options, however. If this includes you, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 lines might be a better option — as either have similar specs to the MacBook air.

