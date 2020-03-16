Spring starts March 19 and Best Buy has lined up an impressive array of home gym fitness equipment deals from major brands such as NordicTrack, Proform, and Hyperice. During Best Buy’s Spring Fitness deals promotion, you can save up to 40% off on home gym products.

Shop Now

Recovery tech — starting at $99

Best Buy has deals on fitness and exercise recovery technology year round, with prices starting as low as $99. The $99 Hyperice Hypersphere Mini Vibrating Massage Ball in the image above is example of Best Buy’s recovery tech deals. Other recovery devices include leg recovery systems, percussion massagers, foam rollers, hand therapy kits, and much more.

Shop Now

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Massage Recovery Gun — $399 ($50 off)



Best Buy has a special deal on the Hyperice HyperVolt Plus cordless percussion massage device. Massage following exercise can speed recovery and feels great overall. If, like most of us, you don’t have access to a trainer or massage therapist in your home gym, percussion massage guns do an impressive job with self-myofascial release. The battery-operated HyperVolt Plus runs for up to two hours between charges and includes five interchangeable head attachments for massaging different muscle groups. The HyperVolt Plus $50 off deal expires April 4.

Buy Now

Nordictrack RW200 Rower — $979 ($620 off)

Rowing machines can give you a full-body workout with no impact. The NordicTrack RW900 Rower has 10 levels of air resistance and 26 levels of digital resistance with its inertia-enhanced flywheel. The RW900 includes 30 preset workouts that display on its 22-inch smart HD touch screen. The rower comes with a one-year iFit membership for personalized professional training and guided on-screen rowing excursions. While you work out, the RW900 gathers data continuously. You can access your data by swiping the rower’s screen to see your speed, distance, and calories burned. The $620 off deal on the NordicTrack RW900 expires on April 19.

Buy Now

Proform Fitness Equipment — Save up to $470

ProForm makes a wide range of well-respected home gym equipment sold at fractions of the cost of commercial machines in gyms. During Best Buy’s spring fitness sale, you’ll be able to save as much as $470 on a selection of ProForm treadmills, elliptical machines, steppers, and rowers. Many of the Proform cardiovascular workout machines include a one-year iFit memberships for professional workouts and personalized fitness coaching. The deals on Proform fitness equipment expire on April 19.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations