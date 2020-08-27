KitchenAid Sale: Save up to $1,450 on home appliance packages at Best Buy



Best Buy’s KitchenAid kitchen appliance package sale is on. The more appliances you buy on the same receipt, the bigger your savings. When you buy ovens, cooktops, refrigerators, dishwashers, ice makers, range hoods, microwaves, and disposers in packages of two or more different appliances, you’ll save a minimum of $100 up to $1,450. Don’t upgrade your kitchen piecemeal when you can save when you buy a full kitchen suite.

The selection of KitchenAid kitchen appliances included in this bundle savings event is too large to list here. Still, to make your selection process easier, we’ve added a guide to the bundle savings just below, followed by links to the different sections of Best Buy’s KitchenAid kitchen appliance package sale. You can use this post as a guide to choosing the best appliances with the most significant savings for your dream kitchen.

Save up to $1,450 on a select KitchenAid appliance package

Save when you buy two or more different appliances:

Save $100 when you buy a cooktop and wall oven below

Save $200 when you buy 3 appliances below

Save $400 when you buy 4 appliances below

Save $600 when you buy 5 appliances below

Save $800 when you buy 6 appliances below

Add two or more appliances to your cart:

Save an additional $300 each on one or two of these appliances:

Save an additional $50 on a garbage disposer:

As you’ll see, when you dig into the KitchenAid kitchen appliance categories above, KitchenAid has a wide range of choices for each type. You’ll find delivery and possible installation dates for the larger appliances. Availability may vary as items sell, but you can count on Best Buy to help you save money with its Price Match Guarantee. If you find the same item at a lower price at a local retail store or qualifying online retailer, show a Best Buy customer service agent the website link or ad, and Best Buy will verify and then match the price.

