KitchenAid Sale: Save up to $1,450 on home appliance packages at Best Buy

Best Buy’s KitchenAid kitchen appliance package sale is on. The more appliances you buy on the same receipt, the bigger your savings. When you buy ovens, cooktops, refrigerators, dishwashers, ice makers, range hoods, microwaves, and disposers in packages of two or more different appliances, you’ll save a minimum of $100 up to $1,450. Don’t upgrade your kitchen piecemeal when you can save when you buy a full kitchen suite.
Shop The Sale
The selection of KitchenAid kitchen appliances included in this bundle savings event is too large to list here. Still, to make your selection process easier, we’ve added a guide to the bundle savings just below, followed by links to the different sections of Best Buy’s KitchenAid kitchen appliance package sale. You can use this post as a guide to choosing the best appliances with the most significant savings for your dream kitchen.
Save up to $1,450 on a select KitchenAid appliance package
Save when you buy two or more different appliances:
- Save $100 when you buy a cooktop and wall oven below
- Save $200 when you buy 3 appliances below
- Save $400 when you buy 4 appliances below
- Save $600 when you buy 5 appliances below
- Save $800 when you buy 6 appliances below
Add two or more appliances to your cart:
- Shop Wall Ovens in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Cooktops in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Refrigerators in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Ranges in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Dishwashers in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Over-the-Range Microwaves in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Countertop Microwaves in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Range Hoods in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
- Shop Ice Makers in Best Buy’s KitchenAid Appliance Package Sale
Save an additional $300 each on one or two of these appliances:
- Shop KitchenAid Smart Oven+ wall ovens to add to your package
- Shop KitchenAid commercial-style ranges to add to your package
Save an additional $50 on a garbage disposer:
- KitchenAid 3/4 HP Disposer – Red
- KitchenAid 1 HP Disposer – Red
As you’ll see, when you dig into the KitchenAid kitchen appliance categories above, KitchenAid has a wide range of choices for each type. You’ll find delivery and possible installation dates for the larger appliances. Availability may vary as items sell, but you can count on Best Buy to help you save money with its Price Match Guarantee. If you find the same item at a lower price at a local retail store or qualifying online retailer, show a Best Buy customer service agent the website link or ad, and Best Buy will verify and then match the price.
Shop The Sale
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Labor Day LG Appliance Sale: Save big on home essentials at Best Buy
- These are the best KitchenAid Appliance deals for August 2020
- Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Sale: Refrigerators, washer-dryers, and more
- These are the best cheap microwave deals for August 2020
- These are the best Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash air fryer deals for August 2020