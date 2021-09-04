The Best Buy Labor Day sale is here a couple of days early and that means this is the ideal time for you to snap up some fantastic electronics for less than usual. With so many different gadgets and devices on offer right now, you have two options on how to find the best deal for you. Either hit the button below to check out the full wealth of the sale or read on while we guide you through our pick of the bunch. Whatever you decide, there’s something for everyone here from Chromebooks to gaming laptops, and some great earphones too. There are even big discounts on the best TVs too. Read on while we take you through everything.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones — $98, was $180

Normally priced at $180, $80 is a big savings for these Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Offering many of the features you’d see elsewhere from the best noise-canceling headphones, these headphones provide you with up to 35 hours of battery life, quick charging functionality, NFC one-touch for fast connections, hands-free calling, along with voice assistant support. Able to cancel out the world around you while also allowing you to switch back to ambient mode any time you need to listen in, they’re great all-rounders.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds — $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds offer premium sound by AKG which means great dynamic range and exceptional sound accuracy. With an all-day battery life of up to 11 hours before you need to place them in their charging case (thereby doubling up your battery charge), they’re really convenient right down to their IPX2 splash resistance which means they can handle a sweaty workout or some light rain. An ambient aware mode helps you isolate away from distracting noises so you can focus on your music or podcasts without disruption. There’s Bixby voice control support too along with Alexa functionality.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $119, was $219

Offering much of what you’d expect from one of the best Chromebooks for those on a tight budget, this Lenovo Chromebook has an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC flash memory. That’s all you need to be able to work on the move with a 10-hour battery life meaning you can work out and about all day long without worrying about finding a power source. An 11.6-inch display is just right for portability while still allowing you to see what’s going on plus the device weighs just 2.42 pounds.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15 — $400, was $450

Courtesy of one of the best laptop brands out there, this Lenovo Ideapad 3 15 offers an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you need for a decent productivity machine while you’re on the move or have limited space at home. Best of all is its 15.6-inch 10-point multitouch screen which means you can get more hands-on with your work. Weighing just over 4 pounds, this is a fairly portable device that should set you up nicely wherever you need to work.

55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $430, was $500

From one of the best TV brands, this 55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV is a fantastic offer. Besides offering a stunning 4K picture with HDR, it has lots of useful features including 3 HDMI inputs, Google Assistant support, a simple and speedy home screen, Chromecast built-in, plus a voice remote for when you’d rather use your voice instead of buttons on the TV remote. Dolby Digital+ audio technology means surprisingly rich sounds for the price too. It’s everything you could need from a budget range TV and a little more too.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $700, was $900

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a gorgeous-looking laptop hybrid with a 12.3-inch touch screen and some great specs. That includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. With all-day battery life and instant-on functionality, it’s always ready for action so you can spend more time getting what needs doing done. Useful features include a 1080p HD video webcam, a kickstand for those creative moments on your system, plus Dolby Audio sound support too. It’s a really stylish yet practical setup.

17-inch ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,000

This 17-inch Asus TUF Gaming Laptop has a rare GeForce RTX3050Ti graphics card which instantly makes it superior to many of the best gaming laptops currently out there. Alongside that is the latest Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of room for storing all your favorite games. A large 17.3-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate means your games will be lag-free and silky smooth too. It’s quite the powerhouse of a gaming system.

82-inch LG UP8770 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,800

Want the biggest and one of the best 4K TVs out there? This 82-inch LG UP8770 4K TV is a winner offering rich 4K clarity courtesy of LG’s powerful Gen 4 AI processor. Backed up by TruMotion 240 technology, it reduces blur to sharpen every detail with up to 240 frames per second. Alongside that, WebOS is one of the best TV operating systems out there, plus the TV has a thinner and sleeker bezel than previous LG sets so it looks great in your living space too. Game Optimizer mode and Google and Alexa assistant support round off the package.

Should you shop the Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2021?

In a word, yes. The Best Buy Labor Day Sale is always worth checking out. Generally offering good value, it encompasses a wide range of different products with Best Buy keen to offer deep discounts wherever possible.

You may be considering holding off on a big purchase until Black Friday which we get, but you shouldn’t need to worry. Generally, Black Friday isn’t quite as strong a sales season as it once was meaning that often, you’ll find just as good deals during Labor Day sales as you would if you wait until later in the year. The benefit here is that you get to enjoy your newfound purchase for a little longer this way plus you don’t have to worry about stretching your finances between sales season and the holidays.

As with any sales purchase, it’s worth thinking a little before you hit the buy button. Do you really need the item in question or are you being lured in by an incremental discount? Best Buy has some big discounts and some smaller ones too but, ultimately, the principal remains the same — it’s only a good deal if you genuinely need the item in question! Also, consider your budget. It’s easy to get carried away and spend way too much cash on something frivolous or excessive. Don’t be tempted to overspend unless you can truly stretch a little further.

A good deal is only a good deal if you need it and can afford it. Do your research beforehand so you know that you’re buying the right item for you. Check out our extensive buyers guide roundups and reviews to learn more about each product before you hit the buy button so you know you’ve got just the right piece of technology for you.

Finally, bear in mind that these sales are strictly limited. If the item runs out of stock or you wait too long, you might miss out on a great bargain. Labor Day sales only last for so long and you won’t want to miss out if you know you definitely want a new item.

