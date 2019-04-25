Digital Trends
Best Buy slashes prices on Sonos and Sonance outdoor speaker bundles

Bruce Brown
With summer’s outdoor entertainment season coming fast, Best Buy slashed the price of the powerful Sonos and Sonance Outdoor Speaker Streaming Audio Bundle with an xPress Audio Keypad. You can save $550 during this sale.

Connect the Sonos and Sonance Outdoor Speaker Streaming Audio Bundle to your Wi-Fi network to stream music and other audio content to outdoor entertainment, recreation, or dining areas.

This outdoor bundle includes a Sonos Connect 110-watt Class D amplifier, two Sonance MAG O6 Outdoor Speakers, and an iPort xPress Audio Keypad. Front panel controls adjust volume, bass, and treble.

The Sonos Connect amplifier puts out 55 watts of RMS power on each stereo channel. The system has an RCA audio line-in and RCA, optical, and coaxial audio line-out jacks. Two 10/100 Mbps Ethernet ports connect to a wired network and an integrated Wi-Fi adapter connect to an 802.11b/g 2.4 GHz router for wireless audio streaming.

The Sonos Connect does not transmit audio wirelessly to the speakers, speaker wire is required, but none comes with this bundle.

The Sonance MAG O6 speakers have sealed enclosures to protect from the elements, but they are not waterproof. The speakers have wire terminal connectors.

If you have an iPhone or iPad to use to set up the iPort xPress Audio Keypad, you’re all set, but if your household is Android-exclusive, the Keypad won’t do much good because it doesn’t support Android devices. The xPress Keypad has a built-in magnet and comes with a mounting wallplate.

Assuming you use an iOS device, you can use the xPress Keypad to control the volume of a single Sonos speaker or a group of speakers configured to work together. The Keypad has a rechargeable battery Sonos claims will hold a charge for up to six months of regular use.  You don’t have to use the Keypad to run the Sonos and Sonance Outdoor bundle, because you can set the volume on the Connect.

Best Buy customers have high opinions of the Sonos and Sonance bundle. Customers gave the package an average 4.7 rating on a 5-point scale in 132 reviews. Of the 132 customers, 129, or 98%, said they would recommend the bundle to a friend.

Normally priced at $1,200, the Sonos and Sonance Outdoor Speaker Streaming Audio Bundle with an xPress audio keypad is $650 during this sale. If you want high-quality streaming music in your yard, garden, or by your pool, this is a great opportunity to invest in a great bundle at an astounding price.

