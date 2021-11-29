Black Friday is done and gone, but that doesn’t mean your chance to grab some deals has gone. Cyber Monday has arrived, and that means some huge Cyber Monday iPad deals are happening. We’re seeing some hefty discounts on popular iPads, including the iPad Air and iPad Pro, and while the latest iPad Mini isn’t discounted right now, it’s worth paying attention to given it’s in such high demand. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals neatly rounded up here — and there’s something for everyone. Read on while we guide you through all the best Cyber Monday deals and tell you all about why certain iPads are so great.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals 2021

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi & Cellular) 64GB — $714, was $729

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) — $749, was $799

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi & Cellular) — $1,199, was $1,299

Apple iPad Air — $714, was $729

Why buy:

Ideal for everyone

Fantastic display

Touch ID security support

Decent camera for video calls and photography

The iPad Air tops our list of the best tablets you can buy. It offers everything the average user could need and more from an iPad. That’s because while it lacks the powerful M1 chip that the latest iPad Pro provides, it has a nearly as competent A14 Bionic chip, so it’s capable of handling plenty of tasks. The 64GB of storage should be plenty for everyone, so you can store plenty of files here or use iCloud to store everything else on the cloud. Support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (second generation) means it’s perfect for being productive on the move, so you’re sure to get plenty of work done wherever you are.

Alongside that, it has an absolutely gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support so whatever you plan on using it for looks great. If you want to make video calls with it or take photos, there’s a 12-megapixel back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s ready and able to do plenty of photo-taking and video calls. Security comes courtesy of Touch ID so you can simply log in with your finger as well as use it for Apple Pay. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, it’ll last you all day. Granted, this isn’t much of a deal, but Apple has slammed down the gates on deals now, making big discounts extremely tough to find. With stock levels dwindling in the run-up to the holidays, this may be one of your last chances to grab an iPad before the end of the year.

Apple iPad Pro 11 — $749, was $799

Why buy:

Powerful processor

Fantastic display

Great cameras

Long battery life

The iPad Pro is the definitive tablet for everyone, so it’s no surprise it sits at the top of our list of the best iPads. That’s thanks to it being so powerful. It has an Apple M1 chip, which means it’s able to cope with anything you throw at it, including video editing, processing tasks, creating music, or simply playing the latest games. It looks fantastic too, thanks to a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Combined, that means gorgeous colors and speedy response rates that are perfect for advanced video or photo editing. For productivity purposes, there’s support for the Apple Pencil (second generation) as well as Magic Keyboard, so you can use it to create some fantastic graphic design delights.

Also available

iPad Pro 11 (2TB, Wi-Fi): $1,800, was $1,899 — view deal

Elsewhere, it also has a TrueDepth camera system with an ultra-wide front camera that has Center Stage support. The latter means that when you’re on a video call, the iPad is able to follow you around ensuring you’re always the focus of attention on a call. It’s a really useful way of making a video call feel more personal as well as more professional. Want even more functionality? All-day battery life means you can use it all day long without a problem. There’s Face ID support so you can easily unlock your iPad Pro without remembering PIN codes or passwords. Finally, don’t forget the four-speaker audio system that’s awesome for watching your favorite streaming shows.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 — $1,199, was $1,299

Why buy:

Large high-quality screen

Fast processor

Advanced camera system

Plenty of support for great accessories

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the most advanced iPad out there. With a huge 12.9-inch display, the tablet feels more like using a tactile laptop than a regular tablet. Its display isn’t just large — with XDR technology along with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, it’s truly the most advanced screen you’ll get on an Apple tablet. It looks phenomenal and will look super impressive when sketching out a design courtesy of Apple Pencil (second generation) support or opting to watch your favorite streaming shows.

View more:

iPad Pro 12.9 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): $999, was $1,099 — view deal

Alongside the gorgeous screen, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is fast thanks to its Apple M1 processor. As fast as many Apple laptops, it’s ideal for video or photo editing or simply playing the latest iOS games. It has a great camera system, too, courtesy of TrueDepth with an ultra-wide camera that has Center Stage support so you can easily use it for video calls or taking photos. Video calls are particularly effective thanks to Center Stage, which means that the camera follows you around, so there’s no need to manually move your iPad with you at all times like with older devices. Backed up with Face ID support for all your security needs plus a Thunderbolt port for hooking it up to external devices, it’s a productivity powerhouse that’s sure to enrich your life. Plus, the four-speaker audio makes watching your favorite streaming shows far more enjoyable.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations