If you’re a PlayStation fan, Christmas is coming early this year, as Cyber Monday 2019 looks to bring an avalanche of discounted games and accessories for PS4 owners. Even the PS4 itself, one of the most advanced consoles ever made, gets a steep discount (sensible, given the PS5 is on the way next year). Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have great discounts on a variety of PlayStation-related products, so no matter where you shop, you’re bound to find something.

If you don’t yet own a PS4, you have options. The premium option is the PS4 Pro; if you’ve got a 4K TV, the Pro will let you see games rendered in breathtaking beauty, with immaculate resolution and high dynamic range. Of course, it plays the same games that a normal PS4 would, so if you don’t feel like shelling out for exquisite color contrast, consider the PS4 Slim, which we recommend as “the most affordable version of this generation’s most popular console.” True to its name, the Slim also sports a lithe frame that will easily fit in any home entertainment setup.

A console is only as good as its games, and thankfully the PS4 features many of the greatest games of this console generation, including cross-platform hits like Grand Theft Auto V, as well as exclusives like Hideo Kojima’s outlandish Death Stranding.

If you’re looking for deals on other consoles, such as the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch (the most popular console this holiday season), be sure to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday console deals.

Of course, you don’t necessarily need to wait for Cyber Monday to get some great deals. The carnival of consumerism that is “Cyber Week” kicks off the second Thanksgiving dinner ends, and there are plenty of deals to be had this Black Friday, many of which will run through Monday. There are reasons to wait for Cyber Monday, however, as that is when retailers will cut prices to the bone in order to move whatever stock they have remaining. If you’re not sure which day to splurge on, check out our guide to the differences between the two.

Best Cyber Monday PS4 Deals happening right now

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB — $300 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) Sony PlayStation Dual Shock 4 controller — $39 ($21 off)

— ($21 off) <em>Shenmue III</em> — $35 ($15 off)

— ($15 off) <em>Diablo III: Eternal Collection</em> — $15 ($25 off)

— ($25 off) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $38 ($22 off)

— ($22 off) — $15 ($25 off)

— ($25 off) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $25 ($35 off)

