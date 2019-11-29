Deals

Best Cyber Monday Sony PlayStation 4 deals in 2019

If you’re a PlayStation fan, Christmas is coming early this year, as Cyber Monday 2019 looks to bring an avalanche of discounted games and accessories for PS4 owners. Even the PS4 itself, one of the most advanced consoles ever made, gets a steep discount (sensible, given the PS5 is on the way next year). Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have great discounts on a variety of PlayStation-related products, so no matter where you shop, you’re bound to find something.

If you don’t yet own a PS4, you have options. The premium option is the PS4 Pro; if you’ve got a 4K TV, the Pro will let you see games rendered in breathtaking beauty, with immaculate resolution and high dynamic range. Of course, it plays the same games that a normal PS4 would, so if you don’t feel like shelling out for exquisite color contrast, consider the PS4 Slim, which we recommend as “the most affordable version of this generation’s most popular console.” True to its name, the Slim also sports a lithe frame that will easily fit in any home entertainment setup.

A console is only as good as its games, and thankfully the PS4 features many of the greatest games of this console generation, including cross-platform hits like Grand Theft Auto V, as well as exclusives like Hideo Kojima’s outlandish Death Stranding.

If you’re looking for deals on other consoles, such as the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch (the most popular console this holiday season), be sure to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday console deals.

Of course, you don’t necessarily need to wait for Cyber Monday to get some great deals. The carnival of consumerism that is “Cyber Week” kicks off the second Thanksgiving dinner ends, and there are plenty of deals to be had this Black Friday, many of which will run through Monday. There are reasons to wait for Cyber Monday, however, as that is when retailers will cut prices to the bone in order to move whatever stock they have remaining. If you’re not sure which day to splurge on, check out our guide to the differences between the two.

Best Cyber Monday PS4 Deals happening right now

  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB $300 ($100 off)
  • Sony PlayStation Dual Shock 4 controller$39 ($21 off)
  • <em>Shenmue III</em>$35 ($15 off)
  • <em>Diablo III: Eternal Collection</em>$15 ($25 off)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare$38 ($22 off)
  • $15 ($25 off)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice$25 ($35 off)

More Cyber Monday gaming deals

Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch

$25 $50
Expires soon
Two of the most popular Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X 2, offering more than 100 hours of remastered HD gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Amazon

Prey for Xbox One

$12 $30
Expires soon
A sci-fi first-person shooter game set on a lunar space station that has been overrun by hostile aliens.
Buy at Amazon

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4

$25 $60
Expires soon
The latest hair-raising dark fantasy action-adventure game from the development studio behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne. "Take revenge. Restore your honor. Kill ingeniously"
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4

$15 $30
Expires soon
'Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition' gives you the complete 'GTA V' experience along with the Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer suite. Also available for the Xbox One for around the same price.
Buy at Best Buy

Far Cry 5 for PS4

$14 $60
Expires soon
Ubisoft finally brings the Far Cry series to the United States, with 'Far Cry 5' pitting you against the Eden's Gate cult in rural Montana.
Buy at Amazon
CJ Hersh's Pick

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset

$149 $199
Expires soon
Just put it on, switch it on, and enjoy the littlest, big screen around. Bring your couch to the front row at professional sporting events with Oculus Go!
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console - Only On PlayStation Bundle

$200 $300
Expires soon
The Black Friday PlayStation deals are already here, and this 1TB PS4 Slim comes bundled with three must-have games at the lowest price we've seen for the console.
Buy at B&H Photo

God of War Playstation Hits

$10 $20
Expires soon
One of the best games of 2018 is now at its lowest price ever.
Buy at Amazon

Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle

$200 $300
Expires soon
The Force is with this deal that nets you a 1TB console, wireless controller, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition. Get it now, young Padawan!
Buy at Target

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM)

$929 $1,200
Expires soon
This Predator gaming laptop is a best-seller on Amazon for a reason. With excellent gaming performance and a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate display, this is all the gaming laptop most people need.
Buy at Amazon

Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine with Riser

$349 $400
Expires soon
Party like it's 1993 with this 3/4-scale Arcade1Up machine, complete with riser so you can play standing up. Features original cabinet artwork and the classic beat-em-up, 'TMNT IV: Turtles in Time.'
Buy at Walmart

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme (i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD/2TB HDD)

$1,099 $1,460
Expires soon
This robust gaming desktop packs cutting-edge hardware for running the latest games and even comes with a keyboard and mouse. Just hook up your display and you're ready to game.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$73 $120
Expires soon
Although it might be marketed to gamers, this keyboard is still fantastic whether you're fragging enemies or feverishly typing away.
Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

$30 $60
Expires soon
Experience Hyrule like never before in this stunning open-world entry in the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise.
Buy at Target

Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset

$149 $199
Expires soon
As VR headsets have gotten cheaper, Oculus has managed to keep up with the competition with the Oculus Go -- a standalone virtual reality headset that offers a lot of value for the money.
Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset

$349 $399
Expires soon
The Oculus Rift is arguably what put VR headsets on the map, and it has been nicely updated over the years. This latest model has everything you need for a fully immersive VR PC gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset

$229 $499
Expires soon
Samsung's headset has flown under most people's radar, but for the money, the HMD Odyssey+ is a solid VR headset and a good pick for those interested in the Windows Mixed Reality experience.
Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Pro Virtual Reality Headset

$599 $799
Expires soon
Our review roundup named the HTC Vive Pro as the absolute best VR headset for those with powerful gaming PCs who want the best virtual reality experience available right now.
Buy at Amazon

Playstation VR Bundle Five-Game Pack

$200 $300
Expires soon
PC gamers don't get to have all the fun; if you own a PS4, then the PlayStation VR is the headset for you. This bundle even comes with five PS4 VR games including Skyrim and Resident Evil 7.
Buy at B&H Photo

Samsung Gear VR

$85 $130
Expires soon
If you have a capable Galaxy phone, then the Samsung Gear VR is a super-cheap way to give VR entertainment a spin (just bear in mind that PC gaming is iffy with this, as it's not really meant for it).
Buy at Amazon

Google Daydream View VR Headset (2nd Generation)

$55 $99
Expires soon
Its device compatibility is somewhat limited, but if you have a phone that works with it, the newer Google Daydream View is another great (and cheap) way to dive into the virtual realm.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Mirage Solo VR Headset with Daydream

$300 $400
Expires soon
The Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream is one of our favorite mid-range standalone VR headsets, allowing you to enjoy virtual reality without being tethered to a phone or PC.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

$149 $250
Expires soon
The Xbox One remains one of the three premier gaming consoles around. This bundle includes a wireless controller and download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves.
Buy at Walmart

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard

$90 $170
Expires soon
Enhance your gaming experience with this great mechanical keyboard with bright, multicolor backlit keys, usb pass-through for a mouse or headset, and dedicated volume controls.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Black

$39 $60
Expires soon
If you want to enjoy the best Sony PS4 gaming experience, the DualShock 4 is definitely for you. Get one from Walmart at a discounted price.
Buy at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con

$299
Expires soon
The Switch was tricky to find after its release due to its massive popularity, but it’s in much better supply right now. If you have been looking to get your hands on one, then now is a great time.
Buy at Walmart

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

$38
Expires soon
Combine the technology of the Nintendo Switch with the fun of DIY creations with the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit. Create a wearable robot suit with the included cardboard and accessories.
Buy at Walmart

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit

$39
Expires soon
Build yourself different Toy-Con projects: A 13-key piano, a fishing pole, or a motorbike. Add your Nintendo Switch console to power it up and you can hold a recital, catch a fish, or win a race.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop

$900 $1,400
Expires soon
One of the best and most popular gaming laptop manufacturers is Razer. Its premium gaming Ultrabook, the Razer Blade Stealth, is now leaner and faster than ever, thanks to a Nvidia GeForce processor.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle

$299 $399
Expires soon
Dive into the hectic first-person action of the new Call of Duty game with this PlayStation bundle, which features the beefy 4K-capable PS4 Pro console.
Buy at GameStop

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

$350 $500
Expires soon
Grab an Xbox One X 4K gaming console bundled with the new 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' which released November 15. Also, enjoy $10 off a 3-month Xbox Live subscription.
Buy at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Ematic Switch Lite Carrying Case

$200 $210
Expires soon
It's not an insane deal, but if you're looking to get your paws on the new Nintendo Switch Lite, this bundle scores you a free carrying case (something you'll definitely want).
Buy at Walmart

Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Headset for PS4

$67 $100
Expires soon
The best headset for the PS4 might just be Sony's own, and this is a solid deal on the surround sound Gold model.
Buy at Rakuten

God Eater 3 for Nintendo Switch

$40 $60
Expires soon
Eat your heart out, Monster Hunter. 'God Eater 3' brings the insane hack-and-slash, monster-killing action of the God Eater series to the Nintendo Switch, complete with online co-op.
Buy at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip

$21 $30
Expires soon
Juice up your controller while you game with this Joy-Con charging grip for the Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Best Buy

'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for Xbox One

$15 $30
Expires soon
Enjoy beautiful world design and customizable combat in 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for the Xbox One, which includes the core game along with all DLC published to date.
Buy at Amazon

'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for the PS4

$15 $54
Expires soon
This version includes the core game along with all DLC published to date. Enjoy hours of gameplay with deep, customizable combat and fantastic world design.
Buy at Walmart

Sennheiser GSP 600 Professional Gaming Headset

$160 $250
Expires soon
This professional gaming headset boasts German-engineered transducers that offer an exceptional combination of outstanding clarity, superb dynamics, and extended bass response.
Buy at Newegg

PlayStation Wireless Headset - PlayStation 4

$70 $100
Expires soon
From the biggest booms to the quietest whispers, you'll experience every detail of your favorite games in the stunning, high-fidelity virtual surround sound of this wireless gaming headset.
Buy at Amazon

PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station for PlayStation 4

$19 $25
Expires soon
With the PowerA Charging Station, you can easily charge your controllers. Just plug it into a standard wall outlet and place your controllers on top.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console

$300 $400
Expires soon
The standard PS4 might not be enough for everyone -- and if you demand the very best out of your console, then the PlayStation 4 Pro will be the version you want to purchase. Get it now while on sale.
Buy at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Smash Bros and Legend of Zelda Game Bundle

$510
Expires soon
This bundle includes the Neon Nintendo Switch system with Switch Pro controller complete with Super Smash Bros. and Legend of Zelda.
Buy at Newegg

Doom Eternal for Xbox One

$50 $60
Expires soon
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 reboot, Doom Eternal plunges you back into bloody battle with the armies of Hell. Available for pre-order now with delivery by Friday, March 20.
Buy at Walmart
