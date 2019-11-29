If you’re a PlayStation fan, Christmas is coming early this year, as Cyber Monday 2019 looks to bring an avalanche of discounted games and accessories for PS4 owners. Even the PS4 itself, one of the most advanced consoles ever made, gets a steep discount (sensible, given the PS5 is on the way next year). Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have great discounts on a variety of PlayStation-related products, so no matter where you shop, you’re bound to find something.
If you don’t yet own a PS4, you have options. The premium option is the PS4 Pro; if you’ve got a 4K TV, the Pro will let you see games rendered in breathtaking beauty, with immaculate resolution and high dynamic range. Of course, it plays the same games that a normal PS4 would, so if you don’t feel like shelling out for exquisite color contrast, consider the PS4 Slim, which we recommend as “the most affordable version of this generation’s most popular console.” True to its name, the Slim also sports a lithe frame that will easily fit in any home entertainment setup.
A console is only as good as its games, and thankfully the PS4 features many of the greatest games of this console generation, including cross-platform hits like Grand Theft Auto V, as well as exclusives like Hideo Kojima’s outlandish Death Stranding.
If you’re looking for deals on other consoles, such as the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch (the most popular console this holiday season), be sure to check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday console deals.
Of course, you don’t necessarily need to wait for Cyber Monday to get some great deals. The carnival of consumerism that is “Cyber Week” kicks off the second Thanksgiving dinner ends, and there are plenty of deals to be had this Black Friday, many of which will run through Monday. There are reasons to wait for Cyber Monday, however, as that is when retailers will cut prices to the bone in order to move whatever stock they have remaining. If you’re not sure which day to splurge on, check out our guide to the differences between the two.
Best Cyber Monday PS4 Deals happening right now
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB — $300 ($100 off)
- Sony PlayStation Dual Shock 4 controller — $39 ($21 off)
- <em>Shenmue III</em> — $35 ($15 off)
- <em>Diablo III: Eternal Collection</em> — $15 ($25 off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $38 ($22 off)
- — $15 ($25 off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $25 ($35 off)
More Cyber Monday gaming deals
Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch$25 $50
Prey for Xbox One$12 $30
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4$25 $60
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4$15 $30
Far Cry 5 for PS4$14 $60
Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset$149 $199
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console - Only On PlayStation Bundle$200 $300
God of War Playstation Hits$10 $20
Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle$200 $300
Acer Predator Helios 300 (Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM)$929 $1,200
Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine with Riser$349 $400
CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme (i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD/2TB HDD)$1,099 $1,460
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$73 $120
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch$30 $60
Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset$149 $199
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset$349 $399
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset$229 $499
HTC Vive Pro Virtual Reality Headset$599 $799
Playstation VR Bundle Five-Game Pack$200 $300
Samsung Gear VR$85 $130
Google Daydream View VR Headset (2nd Generation)$55 $99
Lenovo Mirage Solo VR Headset with Daydream$300 $400
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle$149 $250
Corsair K70 RGB MK2 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard$90 $170
Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Black$39 $60
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con$299
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit$38
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit$39
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop$900 $1,400
PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle$299 $399
Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle$350 $500
Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Ematic Switch Lite Carrying Case$200 $210
Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Headset for PS4$67 $100
God Eater 3 for Nintendo Switch$40 $60
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip$21 $30
'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for Xbox One$15 $30
'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for the PS4$15 $54
Sennheiser GSP 600 Professional Gaming Headset$160 $250
PlayStation Wireless Headset - PlayStation 4$70 $100
PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station for PlayStation 4$19 $25
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console$300 $400
Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Smash Bros and Legend of Zelda Game Bundle$510
Doom Eternal for Xbox One$50 $60
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
