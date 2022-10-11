The 5 best HP laptop deals in the October Prime Day sales

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are referring to as the October Prime Day, is in full swing, and retailers are responding with their own shopping events like the HP Early Holiday Flash Sale. That’s good news for us customers because with HP rolling out its own Prime Day deals, we’re getting more opportunities to enjoy discounts when buying HP laptops. There are a lot of options to choose from though, so to help you figure out what to buy before the offers end, here are the five best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.

HP 14 Laptop — $270, was $400

For those looking at Prime Day laptop deals for affordable devices, here’s the HP 14 Laptop with a 14-inch HD display. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle everyday tasks such as doing online research, making presentations, and typing documents. The laptop has Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, which has ample space left over for your necessary software. With HP’s Fast Charge technology, the HP 14 Laptop will rarely be out of commission, even when you primarily use it while on the go.

HP 17 Laptop — $400, was $600

The HP 17 Laptop isn’t just a larger version of the HP 14 Laptop with its 17.3-inch HD+ screen, it’s also an upgrade in the performance department with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s still a far cry from the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but it will be quick when you multitask between several open apps. The laptop also features more storage space with its 256GB SSD, still with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15 — $530, was $780

If you want versatility from your laptop, then go for a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15. With the 360-degree hinges attached to its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, it can quickly switch between laptop mode and tablet mode, whichever is the more appropriate form to use for any given situation. It’s also no slouch when it comes to performance, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, also with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14 — $550, was $750

If you think a 2-in-1 laptop with a 15.6-inch display will be too large to carry around for you, then the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14 may be your best bet with its smaller 14-inch touchscreen, but with improved Full HD resolution. The device’s performance is similar, with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, while offering the same 2-in-1 capabilities.

HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop — $1,050, was $1,320

Prime Day gaming laptop deals are always popular because these machines usually require a large investment, so offers like HP’s discount for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop are highly coveted. Like the best gaming laptops, the device won’t have any trouble running modern video games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and it provides enough storage to install multiple AAA titles with its 512GB SSD. Playing games is easy on the eyes with the gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch Full HD display, which features TUV Eyesafe Low Blue Light technology to protect your eyes from harmful blue light emissions.

