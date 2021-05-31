  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day AirPods deals and sales for 2021

If you’re looking to seek out some new earbuds for your listening pleasure, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day AirPods deals here for you along with a look at whether now is the best time to snag some. These are just some of the many Memorial Day sales that are going on right now to celebrate the holiday so if you’re looking to treat yourself, there are plenty of options for you. Whether you’re keen to pick up the cheaper Apple AirPods or you’re passionate about checking out the maxed-out AirPods Pro, some of the best true wireless earbuds on the shelves, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day AirPods sales for you.

Best Memorial Day AirPods deals
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$168 $197
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$120 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon

Should you shop the Memorial Day AirPods sales?

How much do you need new AirPods right now? That’s the first question you should be asking yourself here. If your existing earbuds are working just fine, you probably don’t need any new AirPods. More importantly, now might not be the right time. That’s because Prime Day is coming next month and it’s highly likely that the Prime Day deals will be better than the Memorial Day AirPods sales going on right now. There’s no guarantee, of course, but we’re very confident that the Prime Day AirPods deals will be equal or better than the offers right now.

Still, if you need new AirPods now, then you should buy them. No one wants to go a few weeks without great earbuds after all. Only you truly know how urgent your purchase is. You may also need them for a gift idea so you don’t want to wait too long for that either.

If you’ve decided Apple AirPods are for you right now, check out our review of the Apple AirPods 2 along with the Apple AirPods Pro review. Both will help you know exactly what to expect from either option.

In recent times, we’ve also gained the Apple AirPods Max so if you’re looking for headphones rather than earbuds, check out our Apple AirPods Max review too An extensive comparison of AirPods Max and AirPods Pro could help you out too.

As always, your budget will play an important role here so spend accordingly. Each option is pretty great with the main difference between the AirPods and AirPods Pro being active noise cancelation and the AirPods Max offering an all-around different experience and feel.

Ultimately, just bear in mind that if you can wait a little longer, it’s very likely that the Prime Day sales will beat anything the Memorial Day AirPods deals offer, but it’s all down to timing and your need.

