Best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals and sales for 2021

The Memorial Day sales are here. and that means thousands of great offers and deals. With so much choice out there, we’ve focused on the very best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals so that if you’re looking to buy yourself a shiny new Apple-flavored smartwatch, which is widely regarded as the best smartwatch on the shelves, you’ll find the best deal for you in no time. Keep on reading while we take a look at the best prices for the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3, and more. We also check out whether now is the best time to snap one up.

Best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals

Should you shop the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales?

Yes and no is the short answer — which isn’t all that helpful, right? Simply put, if you need a new Apple Watch right now, either because your existing one has failed or because you’re looking to buy someone one for a gift, then the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales are well worth checking out.

However, if you can wait a little longer, the answer is far more complicated. That’s because Prime Day deals are coming, and we’re expecting those to be even better than what we’ve seen as part of the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales. It means you’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy a brand-new Apple Watch, but we’re hopeful that means you’ll reap far better benefits from the Prime Day Apple Watch deals going on than anything that the Memorial Day sales can provide.

Obviously, if you need a new Apple Watch right now or you simply can’t wait, then the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales are worth checking out, but it could be a smart move to hold off just a little longer.

Once you’ve figured out you’re definitely keen to buy an Apple Watch at some point soon, you’ll need to know what Apple Watch you’re interested in. Check out our reviews of the Apple Watch Series 6 along with our Apple Watch SE review and our look at the Apple Watch Series 3 too. These are the main watches available in the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales, so they’re worth reading up on.

