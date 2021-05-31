  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals and sales for 2021

The Memorial Day sales are here. and that means thousands of great offers and deals. With so much choice out there, we’ve focused on the very best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals so that if you’re looking to buy yourself a shiny new Apple-flavored smartwatch, which is widely regarded as the best smartwatch on the shelves, you’ll find the best deal for you in no time. Keep on reading while we take a look at the best prices for the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3, and more. We also check out whether now is the best time to snap one up.

Best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$359 $429
The Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably the most advanced smartwatch to date, capable of making anyone's life loaded to the brim with the most convenient features that rival phones thrice its price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Milanese Loop for Apple Watch 44mm

$97 $149
This Milanese band for your favorite smart device is stainless steel and fully magnetic, making it infinitely adjustable.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) with Milanese Loop

$793 $894
This Apple Watch has all the functionalities of a standard Series 4 smartwatch but with the added benefit of stylish pizzazz thanks to its Milanese loop.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock

$30 $100
The Belkin PowerHouse charging dock combines the power of both an iPhone and Apple Watch charger into one sleek device, allowing you to save on both cable management and cash.
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$337 $359
Despite its size (and incredible price), the Apple Watch SE is an excellent, well-rounded tool that provides both casual and power users alike a means to gain full control over their lifestyles.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$7 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$459 $529
If you want the biggest and baddest that Apple Watches have to offer, this Series 6 is exactly what you're looking for, capable of making life an absolute breeze thanks to its convenient features.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) with Milanese Loop

$539 $649
Add a sophisticated flair to any outfit with this Apple Watch Series 5, designed with a stylish stainless steel Milanese loop for that luxurious look that screams fashion.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$375 $399
No athlete worth their salt is complete without the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 at their side. With enough functionality to make even the most arduous of workouts look easy, this watch is a real winner.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44MM, Renewed)

$209 $230
Getting an Apple Watch with cellular connection can be expensive, but buying this Amazon Renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is a much cheaper way of getting full connectivity.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 44mm (Refurbished), Space Gray

$324 $360
The options are limitless with a smart watch that has GPS and cellular. The 44mm version of the SE is lightweight and swim-proof.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$359 $429
For the professional athlete who wouldn't be caught dead without a state-of-the-art smartwatch to keep track of stats and timestamps, the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 is the ultimate workout companion.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$408 $499
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm), Renewed

$199 $229
With its silver aluminum case and white sport band, this watch tracks your heart rate, has GPS for your runs, features cellular connectivity, and looks great, so you can leave your phone at home.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$329 $399
Experience the world on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 6, with GPS for on- and off-road excursions. Boasting incredible health monitoring features, this is a must-have.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 42mm

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
Buy at Walmart

Should you shop the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales?

Yes and no is the short answer — which isn’t all that helpful, right? Simply put, if you need a new Apple Watch right now, either because your existing one has failed or because you’re looking to buy someone one for a gift, then the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales are well worth checking out.

However, if you can wait a little longer, the answer is far more complicated. That’s because Prime Day deals are coming, and we’re expecting those to be even better than what we’ve seen as part of the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales. It means you’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy a brand-new Apple Watch, but we’re hopeful that means you’ll reap far better benefits from the Prime Day Apple Watch deals going on than anything that the Memorial Day sales can provide.

Obviously, if you need a new Apple Watch right now or you simply can’t wait, then the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales are worth checking out, but it could be a smart move to hold off just a little longer.

Once you’ve figured out you’re definitely keen to buy an Apple Watch at some point soon, you’ll need to know what Apple Watch you’re interested in. Check out our reviews of the Apple Watch Series 6 along with our Apple Watch SE review and our look at the Apple Watch Series 3 too. These are the main watches available in the Memorial Day Apple Watch sales, so they’re worth reading up on.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

