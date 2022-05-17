Best Paramount Plus Deals: Stream for a month for FREE

Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount Plus is slowly but steadily becoming the streaming service to pay attention to. Newly relaunched in 2021, it offers plenty of great movies and shows including the likes of Star Trek: Picard Season 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the Halo TV series. If you’re looking to sign up to the streaming service, we’ve got all the insight into the best Paramount Plus deals right now.

Today’s best Paramount Plus deal

As standard, Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial the moment you sign up. However, there is a better deal out there right now.

Simply enter the code WALMART30 when you sign up to extend the usual seven-day free trial to a full one-month free trial instead. Giving you four times as much time for free to watch all things Paramount Plus, it’s the best value way to discover just how much Paramount Plus can enrich your life. Rather than having to worry about squeezing in all the shows you want to try out in the space of a week, you can take the time to explore the full catalog and see what appeals to you over the long term.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus was called CBS All Access until March 2021. Since then, it’s gone from strength to strength. Expanding to international markets as well as the U.S, it offers quite a lot of content and all of it is — of course — owned by Paramount.

Such content includes true crime series such as The Real Criminal Minds as well as a revival of the BET series, The Game. There’s also The Offer, a drama based on Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences filming The Godfather. There’s something for everyone here with content from MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and Smithsonian Channel, as well as more obviously Paramount-owned properties. In all, the catalog numbers more than 30,000 TV series episodes and up to 1,000 movie titles.

Home of all things Star Trek, Paramount Plus offers Star Trek: Strange New World, along with Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. When it comes to movie content, Paramount Plus often offers simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases with movies like Clifford the Big Red Dog and PAW Patrol: The Movie airing at the same time, and delighting kids everywhere. A Quiet Place II was also released on the service 45 days after its theatrical release. Movies like Top Gun: Maverick are also set to join the service shortly after its cinema release. Some sports coverage is also included, such as numerous soccer events.

