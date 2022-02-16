Best Presidents Day Apple sales and deals for 2022

One of the most widely sought-after tech brands is Apple, so it’s no surprise that Presidents Day Apple sales are in high demand every year. In previous years, we’ve seen some of the most popular Apple products get price cuts during the weekend sales event, and we expect the same from Presidents Day 2022. Whether you’re looking for an Apple device like iPads or accessories like AirPods and Apple Watches, the Presidents Day Apple deals are going to be an excellent opportunity for you to snag these gadgets at a deep discount. Keep reading to find out when the Presidents Day Apple sales are expected to start.

When do the Presidents Day Apple sales start?

Presidents Day might not be a well-known holiday outside of the U.S., but it’s an important one within the country. Celebrated every third Monday of February, Presidents Day commemorates the lives of all American presidents. Like other Monday holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day, Presidents Day comes at the end of a long weekend that many families use to take trips, spend time at home, and shop for home upgrades. Many of the biggest retailers hold major sales events during these three-day weekends, so you can expect Presidents Day Apple deals to pop up during February.

If you want to be the first to get the best Presidents Day Apple deals, make sure to mark the following dates on your calendar. We expect the Presidents Day Apple sales to start as early as Friday, February 18, and last until Presidents Day itself on Monday, February 21. That gives you ample time to look around for your most desired items and compare prices between different retailers. In previous years, we’ve also seen some major sales start later in the weekend. If something on your wishlist isn’t on sale on Friday, don’t worry — it might still get a discount on Saturday or Sunday. Of course, the best way to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the best Presidents Day Apple sales is to keep this page bookmarked. We’ll be keeping this page updated with all of the best deals and prices throughout the weekend.

Should you buy Apple products in the Presidents Day sales?

If you’re wondering whether you should pick up Apple products during the Presidents Day sales, the answer is a resounding yes. While you may be able to find some Apple deals throughout the year, these sales are often gone in a flash. Since Presidents Day is one of the earliest sales events of the year, this might be the best chance you have of picking up some of these products for deep discounts before spring. Last year, we saw fantastic discounts on some of the most in-demand Apple products, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and MacBooks. These deals were also available across various retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. If you’ve had your heart set on a particular Apple product for a while now, then don’t hesitate to pick it up during the Presidents Day Apple sales if you manage to spot a good price for it.

Apple makes some of the most powerful and sleek devices on the market, and we’re likely to see some of them as Presidents Day Apple deals. If you’re in the market for one of the best laptops or best computers, then the new range of Macs is something to consider. We might see discounts on the midrange Apple MacBook Air M1, the latest 24-inch iMac desktop, or even the top-tier Apple MacBook Pro, which is one of our favorite laptops for content creators. Apple also has a wide range of iPads, which could be discounted during the Presidents Day Apple sales. We could see price cuts on the beautiful iPad Air 4 or the M1-equipped iPad Mini. These are easily some of the best tablets available and are an excellent choice if you want to get some computing done on the go. While discounts on iPhones are infrequent, we may see some drops during the Presidents Day Apple sales on older models like the iPhone 12 and the iPhone SE.

If you’re already an Apple owner, then you might be looking around for deals on the brand’s range of accessories and peripherals. Apple’s AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, thanks to their great compatibility across Apple devices and excellent sound quality. Watch out for the AirPods Pro and the newest AirPods 3 to get discounts throughout the Presidents Day Apple sales. There are also Apple’s flagship wearables, the Apple Watch line. If you’re lucky, then you might see a sale on the Apple Watch Series 7, which we called “the best smartwatch you can buy,” in our review. You can also get a few Apple devices to complete your smart home setups, such as the HomePod Mini smart speaker and the Apple TV 4K. You can count on a few of these devices to end up as Presidents Day Apple deals throughout the weekend.

If one of these Presidents Day Apple deals is something you’re eager to pick up, then we strongly recommend getting them right away. The Presidents Day Apple sales might be a rare chance to get them at a deep discount, especially this early in the year. Don’t forget that we’re in the middle of a semiconductor shortage, so some of the most popular Apple products might run low on stock at any time. Don’t miss out on your chance to get these Presidents Day Apple sales while they’re still available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations