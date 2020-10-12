  1. Deals

Prime Day is almost here and with it will come loads of fantastic Prime Day webcam deals! We’re here to take all the hard work out of the process of finding the right one for you by keeping an eye out for the best Prime Day deals no matter what your budget. There’s something for everyone here, with budget webcams and high-end webcams all getting deals as part of Prime Day. Read on to find out more about the best webcam deals.

Today’s best Prime Day webcam deals
Razer Kiyo 1080p Webcam with Built-in Ring Light

$100
The Razer Kiyo webcam is one of our all-time favorites, thanks to its 1080p video capabilities along with an excellent built-in ring light that will have you looking your best.
Green Extreme T1000 1080p Conference Webcam with Speakerphone

$179 $229
If you need a cam specifically for conference calls, the Green Extreme T1000 is a nice upgrade pick with its built-in speakerphone (meaning you don't have to wear a headset or use your PC's speakers).
Logitech C920E 1080p Webcam

$100 $107
Logitech makes the best webcams on the market and the C920 is a favorite of ours, offering great build quality, crisp picture clarity, and clear audio.
Aoozi 1080P Webcam with Microphone

$15 $30
Need an affordable webcam that is a step up from your built-in laptop cam? This is just what you need, with a Full HD resolution and 360-degree rotation, it's ideal for video calls and streaming.
Nexigo 1080P Business Webcam with Dual Microphone & Privacy Cover

$30 $99
If your video calls are interrupted by noisy kids and traffic sounds, this webcam can help with its noise reduction feature. Its 1080p resolution means it performs well in video as well as audio.
HyperCam GWCHD-201 1080p Webcam with Autofocus

$40 $100
If you're at all familiar with webcams then you've likely heard of HyperCam, but the GWCHD is a great cheap option for a brand-name camera that's still capable of 1080p.
Logitech BCC950 1080p Desktop Conference Webcam

$248 $324
Want to ditch the monitor mount altogether? The Logitech BCC950 is a webcam capable of conference calls, and it sits right on a desktop or table. It includes a handy remote and built-in speakerphone.
Logitech PTZ Pro 2 Conference Room Camera

$620 $800
Most webcams are made for a single user, but the wide-angle Logitech PTZ Pro 2 is a better pick for businesses calls involving a conference room full of people.
Aluratek AWC01F 1080p Laptop Webcam

$70 $80
With its small footprint and low-profile mounting clip, the Aluratek webcam is perfect for laptop users.
Green Extreme T300 1080p Webcam

$59 $149
If you find some webcams to be too bulky, the Green Extreme T300 combines its 1080p wide-angle resolution and built-in mic with a nice sleek design. It's easy on your wallet, too.
Amcrest 1080p Webcam with Privacy Cover

$40
If all you need is a basic 1080p webcam with a built-in mic, it's hard to do better than this one from Amcrest, which also gives you a handy flip-down privacy cover.
Aukey 1080p Webcam

$50 $60
Another great budget pick, this webcam from well-known brand Aukey ticks all the boxes with its 1080p widescreen resolution and built-in microphone for conference calls.
How to choose a webcam

If you’re wondering which of the many Prime Day webcam deals to go for, it’s important to know what you need from a webcam. Here are some key tips on what to look for when choosing a webcam.

The biggest consideration is your budget. During Prime Day sales, it’s tempting to go a little nuts and overspend, buying something you just don’t need and can’t really afford. Keep to your budget. Don’t be tempted to go too far.

Once you’ve established your budget, consider the resolution and quality you need. If you want to take a lot of calls in HD, then you need a webcam with a suitably high resolution. If picture quality isn’t so important. then you can stick to a standard resolution. Generally, we recommend the highest resolution you can afford because it’s good to look sharp on video calls.

If you’re planning on making vlogs, then a 4K webcam might be a good call, but expect to pay for the privilege. Don’t worry about it if you plan on livestreaming, though; 4K is usually overkill here, as you’re reliant on your internet connection as well as your viewers’ speeds.

Similarly, frames per second is an important factor. A low frame rate means a typically choppy video and out-of-sync audio. Stick to something that promises at least 30 fps, if not 60 fps, which is the ideal amount.

Do you want to move your webcam around a lot? Choose one that has pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities, but don’t worry about it if you’re planning on it being a static unit once installed.

Size might not be an issue if you have a desktop setup, but if you’re adding it to your laptop and plan on taking it out and about, find a webcam that’s lightweight enough to carry with you. In a similar vein, consider the mounting options and whether you’ll need to buy an extra webcam stand to get things just right.

It’s often convenient to have a webcam with a built-in microphone, although you can use a headset instead. For ease of use, we recommend sticking with ones with built-in solutions so you’re more comfortable. Most webcams include a built-in microphone, but it’s good to double-check before hitting the buy button.

