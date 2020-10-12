Prime Day is almost here and with it will come loads of fantastic Prime Day webcam deals! We’re here to take all the hard work out of the process of finding the right one for you by keeping an eye out for the best Prime Day deals no matter what your budget. There’s something for everyone here, with budget webcams and high-end webcams all getting deals as part of Prime Day. Read on to find out more about the best webcam deals.

Today’s best Prime Day webcam deals

How to choose a webcam

If you’re wondering which of the many Prime Day webcam deals to go for, it’s important to know what you need from a webcam. Here are some key tips on what to look for when choosing a webcam.

The biggest consideration is your budget. During Prime Day sales, it’s tempting to go a little nuts and overspend, buying something you just don’t need and can’t really afford. Keep to your budget. Don’t be tempted to go too far.

Once you’ve established your budget, consider the resolution and quality you need. If you want to take a lot of calls in HD, then you need a webcam with a suitably high resolution. If picture quality isn’t so important. then you can stick to a standard resolution. Generally, we recommend the highest resolution you can afford because it’s good to look sharp on video calls.

If you’re planning on making vlogs, then a 4K webcam might be a good call, but expect to pay for the privilege. Don’t worry about it if you plan on livestreaming, though; 4K is usually overkill here, as you’re reliant on your internet connection as well as your viewers’ speeds.

Similarly, frames per second is an important factor. A low frame rate means a typically choppy video and out-of-sync audio. Stick to something that promises at least 30 fps, if not 60 fps, which is the ideal amount.

Do you want to move your webcam around a lot? Choose one that has pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities, but don’t worry about it if you’re planning on it being a static unit once installed.

Size might not be an issue if you have a desktop setup, but if you’re adding it to your laptop and plan on taking it out and about, find a webcam that’s lightweight enough to carry with you. In a similar vein, consider the mounting options and whether you’ll need to buy an extra webcam stand to get things just right.

It’s often convenient to have a webcam with a built-in microphone, although you can use a headset instead. For ease of use, we recommend sticking with ones with built-in solutions so you’re more comfortable. Most webcams include a built-in microphone, but it’s good to double-check before hitting the buy button.

