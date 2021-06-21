  1. Deals
Yes, there are Prime Day 8K TV deals — but they aren’t cheap

TV shoppers know that Prime Day deals are one of the best times of year to find big discounts from the biggest TV brands, but it’s also an especially good time to look for 8K TVs. That’s because you’re going to find discounts on the latest models and even bigger discounts on last year’s models that are still in stock. As the highest resolution you can get in a TV, 8K tends to bring premium prices, which makes Prime Day the perfect time to pay a little less for this leading-edge technology.

Best Prime Day 8K TV deals 2021

65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q900TSFXZA)

$2,700 $4,000
Get blown away with the depth, sharpness, and richness of real 8K. This TV automatically converts content into incredible 8K and delivers great sound quality to match the amazing visuals.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

75-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN82Q800TAFXZA)

$2,700 $3,000
Level up your entertainment with the Q800T series. Aside from its astonishing 8K resolution, it can adjust to any room or lighting condition to provide the best possible visuals.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy
Almost half price!

Samsung 75-inch Q800T 8K Ultra HD (2020)

$2,698 $5,000
Getting a 75-inch 8K TV at this price is unheard of but act fast, there are only a few of these 2020 Samsung models left. With stunning detail and contrast, it will look amazing in any room.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

85-inch Samsung Q900TS QLED 8K UHD TV

$7,000 $10,000
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance with this massive Samsung model.
Buy at Samsung

What should I look for in an 8K TV?

Ordinarily, we would start by talking about the differences between QLED and OLED TV technologies, but this year only QLED 8K TV models are being discounted. So the next consideration is size: How big of a TV screen do you want? In our opinion, anything smaller than 65-inches won’t let you fully appreciate the benefits of 8K resolution.

Once you’ve decided on size, consider brightness and backlighting. The brighter the TV can get, the more spectacular high dynamic range (HDR) material will look. Look for models that have full-array local dimming (FALD) with as high a number of zones as possible. Zones are the individual areas on the screen where the TV can adjust brightness independently from adjacent zones. The more you have, the closer a TV will get to achieving perfect black levels, and the less you’ll see “halo” effects — that’s when light from a bright area of the screen bleeds into a dark area.

If you plan to connect a number of devices to your TV, take a look at how many HDMI ports it has. Most TVs ship with four HDMI ports, but some may only have three. While you’re checking out the ports, see if the TV supports any HDMI 2.1 features like variable refresh rate (VRR), HDMI eARC, or support for 4K signals at 120Hz. These are especially important if you’re a gamer.

Finally, consider additional features like the smart TV operating system: Does it support the apps you need? Does the TV offer Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast so you can send content to it from your phone?

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

