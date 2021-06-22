All the latest Amazon Prime Day Google Pixel deals and sales

The sun has set on Amazon Prime Day’s first day and a lot of Prime Day deals have followed the sun below the horizon — but there are still plenty to grab if you’re looking for a deal. However, they may not be around for much longer, so if you see something you like for yourself or a loved one, be sure to nab it while you can.

If you need a new phone and want to try what might be the smoothest Android experience available on a mobile device, then these Prime Day Google Pixel deals are what you should be looking at right now. Prime Day is a key time for big discounts on all things technology and we’re seeing Prime Day deals this year that encompass the entire Google Pixel range. That means sales on the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, and even the latest Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

If you’re as excited for Amazon’s big sale as we are and you’re specifically on the hunt for Prime Day smartphone deals, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve already combed over all the best Google Pixel bargains and have rounded them up right here (and they’re not just from Amazon, either, so you don’t necessarily need a Prime membership to save big). Want to see what other mobile goodies are being discounted right now? Check out these Prime Day iPhone deals and Prime Day smartwatch deals once you’re finished perusing Google’s offerings.

Prime Day is always a great time to buy pricey tech such as a new smartphone. Typically, discounts are on a par with or even better than Black Friday, plus you get the benefit of enjoying a new phone now rather than later — which means we don’t recommend waiting in the hopes of finding a better bargain later in the year. Think about your budget, too. If you can’t afford to buy the latest and greatest, going a generation back with Google Pixel phones is no big loss and you can still be assured you’re getting one of the best Android mobiles on the market.

Check out our Google Pixel 5 review to learn all about the latest Google Pixel phone before you dive into these Prime Day Google Pixel sales. Then move onto our hands-on comparisons between the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as well as our showdown between the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 XL so you know how best to upgrade. Look out for the biggest discounts to be on the likes of the Google Pixel 4 XL and Google Pixel 5, but you can naturally expect to still pay for the privilege of a bigger screen and newer hardware.

Last year, we saw some massive discounts in the Prime Day Google Pixel sales. Those included a huge 35% markdown on the Google Pixel 4 XL that brought it down to just $650, along with similarly hefty discounts on the Google Pixel 4. We also saw more modest discounts on the older Google Pixel 3 range, but they were good enough to lure people into slightly older tech for less.

Wondering what to look for while picking your way through the Prime Day Google Pixel deals? It’s important to know the differences between the different Google Pixel phones, so we’ll break it all down for you here. Right now, there are roughly four different Google Pixel phones to choose from — the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. The Pixel 4 also has an XL variant if you want a bigger screen, although Google skipped the plus-sized offering for its fifth-gen phone.

Out of the three main phones, the Google Pixel 4 is the last-gen option. It offers a 5.7-inch OLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and an impressive camera module. These include a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera, 16MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. Alongside this are plenty of additional features including image stabilization, Night Sight, and a group selfie cam, to make this one of the best smartphone cameras out there.

The Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G also have 12.2MP dual-pixel rear cameras, but they only have an 8MP front camera and there’s no extra telephoto camera. Also, the Pixel 4a 5G offers a 16MP wide-angle lens as well. The standard Pixel 4a has a slower and older processor compared to the Pixel 5, although the Pixel 4a is still very quick and is our favorite value pick among the Pixel family. The Pixel 4a 5G utilizes the same Snapdragon 765G CPU as the Pixel 5, however.

Essentially, the Google Pixel 4a is the budget choice out of these three phones, although you might get lucky and find a cheap Pixel 5 among these Prime Day Google Pixel sales. It costs a little more than the Pixel 4a but offers a better camera, slightly better hardware, and better battery life. Surprisingly, despite the lack of an extra lens, the Pixel 4a still sports a highly capable (nearly flagship-rivaling) camera. A big part of the reason why comes down to Google’s software, which puts out some of the best images we’ve taken on a smartphone. The Pixel range is the photographer’s phone no matter which model you pick.

Tempted by an XL variant? They’re a bit bigger but are thankfully not too bulky. The Google Pixel 4 XL, for instance, has a 6.3-inch display compared to the Pixel 4’s 5.7-inch display, but this may still be an issue if you have small hands or prefer to be able to place your phone in your pocket rather than your bag. Other than that, you get pretty much the same experience, so it comes down to whether you want that extra screen real estate. The Pixel 4a 5G offers a plus-sized experience as well, sporting a 6.2-inch display in contrast to the standard Pixel 4a’s 5.8-inch panel.

The Pixel 5 is actually something of a downgrade compared to the previous version, with Google opting to use more midrange hardware. So that means no Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Instead, Google capitalized on the camera software, added 5G, and dropped the price to $699. Google has also replaced the telephoto lens of the Pixel 4 with a 16MP ultrawide lens. This is probably a good move, as an ultrawide angle is harder to reproduce with software than a zoom is. It also has a much larger 4,000mAh battery, which may give it better staying power than the disappointingly short-lived Pixel 4 (which was one of our biggest sticking points with the fourth-gen Pixel). Ultimately, it’s the fantastic camera that sells it, providing great images regardless of the conditions.

The Pixel 4a 5G is even more interesting. Costing just $499, it’s an upgraded version of the Pixel 4a. It’s bigger and has the Pixel 5’s upgraded camera and, of course, 5G support. It even uses the same Snapdragon 765G processor as the Pixel 5 as we mentioned above. All in all, it’s a great buy — possibly the best value of the bunch — and is definitely one to keep your eyes peeled for during these Prime Day Google Pixel deals, especially if you want 5G connectivity.

